Why Roster Retention Major Topic of Focus for ASU

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball program is officially entering a new era marked by principles, a sense of unity, and the desire to compete at a high level in an incredible Big 12 conference.

Freshly minted head coach Randy Bennett spoke to the media in a full capacity for the first time since accepting the role on March 23 on Thursday morning, covering a wide array of topics. Among those was Arizona State's unfortunate reality of losing several key players from the previous roster, with retention ultimately one of the main themes of the morning.

May 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils basketball head coach Randy Bennett (center) poses for a photo with athletic director Graham Rossini (left) and school president Dr. Michael Crow during an introductory press conference at the Weatherup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ASU Leadership Gets Honest About Departed Players

Bennett was very honest about ASU's failed efforts to retain center Massamba Diop, who officially committed to play for the Gonzaga Bulldogs last week after one season in Tempe - simply stating that the cost was too high for the Sun Devils to match.

Athletic Director Graham Rossini brought a bit more nuance to the often-discussed topic among the Arizona State fanbase, alluding to the belief that several players who left had a high degree of interest in returning, ultimately pointing to agents/agencies that often shape decisions of individual players in the NIL era.

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) dunks the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The result of the multitude of losses was that there were only two returnees from the 2025-26 roster ( Bryce Ford , Vijay Wallace), both of whom were welcomed back with open arms.

Player Retention Is Top Priority Moving Forward

One of the most fascinating areas covered by coach Bennett during the Q&A section of his introduction revolved around the emphasis on recruiting players who have the opportunity to leave a multi-year impact on the program, as the 63-year-old explicitly stated that every player currently rostered would be able to return the next season as well.

This was speculated to be a driving force in how the Sun Devils attacked the transfer portal, as PG Joel Foxwell and wing Dillan Shaw each wrapped up their freshman seasons in March, while Emmanuel Innocenti/Paulius Murauskas may receive an extra year due to expected eligibility changes from the NCAA.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) walks back on defense against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

At the core of everything is placing great importance on commitment to something greater than oneself, and on the understanding that being a Sun Devil will open many doors that a bit more money elsewhere isn't guaranteed to generate. In today's era of college basketball, roster continuity is arguably the most important factor in building a competitive team.