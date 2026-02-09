Lack of Depth Costs ASU Late Against Colorado

Arizona State men’s basketball once again showed fight, effort, and competitiveness—but once again, the lack of depth caught up to them late. In a 78–70 loss to Colorado, the Sun Devils stayed close most of the night before running out of gas in the final minutes.

For long stretches, Arizona State looked like the team that wanted the game more. The energy was there early, and the Sun Devils even opened the second half with a strong run that briefly flipped momentum in their favor

However, as the game wore on, Colorado’s deeper rotation and second-half adjustments became the difference.

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Maurice Odum (5) dribbles past Colorado Buffaloes center Elijah Malone (50) in the first half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The biggest issue continues to be Arizona State’s limited lineup.

Head coach Bobby Hurley was forced to rely on an eight-man rotation, which leaves very little room for rest or flexibility. In a tough conference like the Big 12, that becomes a major problem late in games.

When players are asked to play heavy minutes night after night, fatigue is unavoidable.

Late possessions become tougher, shots come up short, and defensive mistakes start to show. That was clear down the stretch against Colorado, as ASU struggled to generate clean looks offensively.

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Jalin Holland (11) defends on Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbovic (14) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Odum Leads, but Pressure Builds

Moe Odum did everything he could to keep Arizona State in the game.

He finished with 23 points and played nearly the entire contest. His shot-making abilities and leadership carried the Sun Devils for long stretches.

But Colorado made smart adjustments in the second half.

The Buffaloes put extra pressure on Odum, blitzing him on drives and forcing the ball out of his hands. With fatigue building and limited scoring options around him, ASU struggled to counter.

Massamba Diop added 19 points and seven rebounds, while Anthony Johnson chipped in 14 points and hit timely threes.

Still, the Sun Devils needed just a little more help from the bench to change the outcome.

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) looks over at the officials during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado’s Depth Makes the Difference

Colorado benefited from having more players available.

They rotated freely, stayed fresh, and closed the game with energy. Sebastian Rankic stepped up with 17 points and 11 rebounds, giving the Buffaloes a big boost inside.

While both teams played hard, Colorado simply had more options late, and that mattered.

What This Loss Really Means

This loss doesn’t mean Arizona State is failing.

It shows how competitive they’ve been despite tough circumstances. Many of their conference losses have been close, and this was another example.

As the season continues, ASU still has chances to prove itself and evaluate its future core. Depth may be holding them back right now, but effort isn’t, and that’s something this team can build on.