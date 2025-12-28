Incoming Arizona State Freshmen Set to Make Lasting Impact

TEMPE -- The more time passes, the more it is setting in that the 2026 recruiting class that Kenny Dillingham collected for the Arizona State football program will soon be suiting up for the Sun Devils - largely starting with spring practice.

Arizona State on SI revisits the "big three" of the class, while also highlighting signees that have been lost in the fray in recent months.

2026 Class Headlined by Trio of Four-Star Recruits

ASU football offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo during practice on March 26, 2024, at ASU's Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Running back Cardae Mack became the first player from the 2026 class to begin practicing with the team - as he began suiting up the final week of practices from Tempe. The four-star running back recruit from Texas spent much time at quarterback while in high school, but now slides over to RB under position coach Shaun Aguano.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo sang the praises of Mack following a practice that week, stating that the incoming freshman checks almost all of the boxes that he seeks out.

Quarterback Jake Fette is slated to practice with the team on Sunday - coincedentally, the signal caller is an El Paso native. The belief is that Fette will return to Tempe with the team after the game and start integrating into the program heading into spring practices.

Edge rusher Julian Hugo has been heralded as one of the best players in the San Antonio area and certainly has an outside chance of factoring into an Arizona State pass rush that is losing their top four contributors from the last two seasons going into 2026.

Del Valle High School quarterback Jake Fette (1) breaks away from the Lubbock Cooper defense on a 40-yard touchdown run during a playoff game, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in El Paso, Texas. Despite Fette’s standout performance, the Conquistadors fell to the Pirates, 45-42. | Luis Torres/For El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Underrated Recruits Have Potential to Develop Into Stars

Hayden Vercher and Landen Miree are dynamic tight ends that will factor into Jason Mohns' position group in the months ahead. While upcoming redshirt freshman AJ Ia likely has the inside track on being the starting player at the position in 2026, both Vercher and Miree are thought incredibly highly of.

Safety Zeth Thues has been committed to play for the program since November of 2024, and is set to come in as a local product, as he attends Liberty high in Peoria. Thues has a strong opportunity to work his way into a starting role over the next season or two. Linebacker Mason Marden is set to join a group that also features Martell Hughes and Isaiah Iosefa, although he fits the mold of a linebacker that LB coach AJ Cooper typically covets as much as anyone else on the roster.

