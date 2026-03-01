Incoming Arizona State Star Will be Major Difference Maker in 2026

TEMPE -- Arizona State football has done an exceptional job at restocking a roster that lost an incredible amount of production following the 2025 season.

The fourth transfer portal cycle of the Kenny Dillingham era served as perhaps the most optimal combination of depth and high-end talent that was brought to Tempe, with top-five transfer in former Colorado WR Omarion Miller serving as the crown jewel of the class.

Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports is one of many that believes the change of scenery for the star wide receiver will be largely beneficial for both sides in the season to come.

"There are several high-profile Colorado players set to star in new places, including Jordan Seaton (LSU), Dre'lon Miller (Baylor) and Jehiem Oatis (Ole Miss). However, Miller was one of the stars of the 2025 roster and now joins Kenny Dillingham at Arizona State. The rising senior caught 45 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns, and averages more than 19 yards per reception for his career."

The widespread expectation is that Miller will serve as a game-changer for the ASU offense in 2026 - but to what extent will the impact carry over?

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates a touchdown reception in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Miller's Impact Likely to be Extensive

One of the most pressing questions that the Arizona State program faced following the season (outside of the quarterback position) was how the team would manage to rebuild the top of the wide receiver room, which was left vacant when Jordyn Tyson opted to declare for the upcoming NFL draft.

WR coach Hines Ward and the rest of the staff attacked the transfer portal with expedience - eventually securing a commitment from Miller early on in the process.

Miller checks an incredible amount of boxes that the program went searching for heading into the offseason, as the senior is able to line up at virtually any spot at the line of scrimmage, brings a lengthy track record of quality run blocking to the table, and serves as a devastating vertical field stretcher.

Miller is exactly the playmaker that the Arizona State offense needed heading into a new era under offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, especially under the context of adding new quarterbacks into the fold.

Time will tell just how expansive the impact Miller provides will be, but there are signs that should create optimism among the Arizona State fanbase. Miller's first on-field reps as a member of the program should take place later in March during ASU's spring practice sessions.

