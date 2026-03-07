Incredible Iowa State Run Sinks Promising Start From Arizona State

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (16-15, 7-11 Big 12) put together an impressive first-half performance against the #6 Iowa State Cyclones (25-6, 12-6), but were ultimately unable to muster enough offense in the final 20 minutes in an 86-65 loss on Saturday afternoon.

The Sun Devils went into the game coming off of two wins to close the home schedule out for the 2025-26 season, while Iowa State dropped two hard-fought games to Texas Tech and Iowa State.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Follow major happenings from the game, key performers on ASU's side, and what's ahead for the Sun Devils below.

First Half

Santiago Trouet was an unlikely source to get the scoring going in the game, as the junior forward knocked down a rare three-point look off of a pass from Moe Odum just 18 seconds into the matchup.

The ASU offense went over three minutes without a field goal after Trouet's connection, but center Massamba Diop knocked down two free throws, emphatically blocked a shot at the rim, and threw down an impressive dunk to catalyze the Sun Devils. Anthony "Pig" Johnson, Moe Odum, and Bryce Ford all came through with either three-point knockdowns or three-point plays to lift ASU to 18 points in just under seven minutes of play.

Mar 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) grabs a loose ball as Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) and guard Anthony Johnson (2) look on during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Arizona State and Iowa State were tied at 20 going into the media timeout at the 11:51 mark of the half. The first half remained relatively even, but Arizona State went over six minutes without a field goal - which allowed Iowa State to regain a 33-26 lead at the media timeout with 3:46 left in the half. The Cyclones then extended the run by taking advantage of a technical foul called on Bobby Hurley.

The Sun Devils rebounded in an absolutely massive way over the next 3 minutes of action - with a Noah Meeusen layup and Andrija Grbovic three-point knockdown gifting the team a 41-37 lead going into halftime.

Second Half

Arizona State didn't start off the second period in the best manner, as the offense turned the ball over twice to start the half. An unbelievable 24-0 Iowa State run that lasted for several minutes contributed to putting the Cyclones up by as much as 22 points.

Arizona State's offense ultimately faltered in the second half, with the team going over 10 minutes without a field goal - Grbovic and Trevor Best did catalyze the offense a bit with three-point connections from each.

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) looks over at the officials during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key Contributors

Moe Odum - 10 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST

Massamba Diop - 12 PTS, 3 REB, 2 BLK

Anthony "Pig" Johnson - 10 PTS, 3 REB, 2 STL

What's Next

Arizona State is now locked into being the 12 seed in the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City - they will take on Oklahoma State or Baylor on Tuesday.

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) scores a basket against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .