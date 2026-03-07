ASU Reveals Starting Lineup Ahead of Finale vs. Iowa State

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (16-14, 7-10 Big 12) are heading into the final game of the 2025-26 regular season on Saturday against the #6 Iowa State Cyclones (24-6, 11-6) in a matchup that will be massively consequential for both teams.

The Sun Devils need a win to continue to boost their NCAA tournament hopes that remain somewhat alive heading into the day, while Iowa State is looking to solidify their positioning in the bracket, as well as earning a double bye in the Big 12 tournament next week.

Arizona State guard Noah Meeusen (15) reacts after making a layup and drawing a foul against Cincinnati during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley was once again tasked with curating a starting lineup that gives the team the best chance to win against an elite opponent - ultimately deciding to utilize the same starting five as in the previous game.

Hurley Opts With Same Starting Unit

Moe Odum

Noah Meeusen

Santiago Trouet

Andrija Grbovic

Massamba Diop

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23) with head coach Bobby Hurley against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Odum has played in and started in every game this season - the starting point guard is currently on the doorstep of entering the top five in single-season assists in program history, with potential to rise even higher.

Meeusen has been one of the most impactful defenders on the team this season, and perhaps one of the most in the history of the program - as the combo guard is continuing to climb the defensive win shares leaderboard.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) celebrates a shot against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Trouet has quietly been instrumental in the last four Arizona State victories, particularly as a play finisher, help-side defender and in grabbing offensive rebounds - all while battling through sprained ankles. Grbovic has struggled at times in the consistency department as of late, but the junior remains a strong situational shotmaker.

Diop has been a day one impact player in Tempe - the center is second on the team in scoring (13.9), while leading in rebounds (6.0) and blocks (2.2) - all within the confines of being an incredibly efficient scorer. Diop's 19 points, 9 rebounds, and three blocks were instrumental in the win over Kansas, with Iowa State serving as another opportunity to make a game-wide impact.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) celebrates a shot against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State's bench will feature four available players - Anthony "Pig" Johnson, Trevor Best, Bryce Ford, and Allen Mukeba - who is ultimately cleared to play after heading into this game as questionable following two separate injury situations.

Arizona State and Iowa State are set to square off shortly after noon MST, with FS1 footing the broadcast.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) celebrates with guard Maurice Odum (5) against the Utah Utes in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

