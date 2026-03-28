Initial Impressions From Day 4 of Arizona State's Spring Practice

TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at a small handful of key takeaways after the Sun Devils' practice on Thursday - the second full session in full pads.

To listen to today's podcast, view below.

Below are several major topics that are still percolating as practices proceed.

Position Battles Continue to Take Front Row Seat

Almost every single position is an open competition as far as depth chart positioning is concerned. Quarterback will be the spot that garners the most attention, with four different players competing for the post.

Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley is considered the favorite to take over as the starting player heading into week one, but had an up-and-down day on Thursday. The redshirt sophomore continues to make "wow" throws, but also tried to force far too many throws into tight coverage. Graduate student Mikey Keene had his best practice of spring to this point - appearing poised, accurate, and consistent - he also made several throws that would constitute the best toss of the day.

Jake Fette (#2 QB) throws a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Running back is another major position of interest, as six different players sit at the position that are capable of playing in 2026. Kyson Brown continues to pick up where he left off in the offseason programs in 2025, with the junior especially showing out as a pass-catcher. David Avit put together a very visceral and physical performance in practice on Thursday in his own right

As for the defensive side of the ball, the secondary has largely been considered open season. The two starting cornerback spots are vacant, as Keith Abney II is off to the NFL, and Javan Robinson transferred to Wisconsin. The two most pointed standouts during spring have been Rodney Bimage Jr. and Ashton Stamps - a transfer from LSU. Passing game coordinator Bryan Carrington acknowledged how much more versatility the room has with eight scholarship players now suiting up.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lastly, some of the more overlooked positions are being heavily sought after. The punting battle is between Ohio State transfer Nick McLarty and the returning Kanyon Floyd - with the former putting together some impressive kicking performances to this point. Carson Smith has the inside track to be the starting kicker, although Carston Kieffer will continue to compete. The kick/punt returner is in-the-air as well, although there's a strong chance that Jaren Hamilton serves in at least one of those two roles again.