Predicting Arizona State's Full Record in 2026

TEMPE -- The 2026 season is shaping up to be one that serves as both a "rebuilding" and a "competing" season for the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Kenny Dillingham's fourth season as head coach will be marked by rolling out a new-look roster, facing the most challenging schedule to date, and seeking to retake the Big 12 crown from Texas Tech.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Follow Arizona State on SI's prediction of the 12-game regular season below.

Morgan State: Win

Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) and Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter between Arizona State Sun Devils and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Arizona State takes care of business in an FCS matchup that serves as a tune-up for the marquee Week 2 matchup.

@Texas A&M: Loss

This is a crucial matchup to set the tone for conference play and potentially make a statement moving forward for the Sun Devils. Expect QB Cutter Boley to have an easier time getting into a groove against a tight-knit SEC defense with better support on the offensive side of the ball. Also expect Arizona State to compete in this contest in a hostile environment, but Texas A&M wins at the end of the day.

Nov 23, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley during the second half against the Texas Longhorns Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Kansas: Win

Arizona State won the first Big 12 matchup between the two programs in 2024, with the two taking their newfound rivalry to London the week after taking on A&M. Expect Arizona State's running back room (particularly Kyson Brown ) to play a major role in overrunning a Kansas squad that is being underestimated at the moment.

Oct 5, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Baylor: Win

Arizona State is set to receive a return visit from D.J. Lagway and the Baylor Bears after a BYE week. This follows Arizona State's game-winning field goal that took down Baylor last September. Expect Dillingham's deeper, more physical team to dictate this game, preventing the final result from being as close as it was in 2025.

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils place kicker Jesus Gomez (35) reacts after kicking the game-winning field goal in the closing seconds of the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Hawaii: Win

Hawaii is one of the more competitive Group of Five teams, demonstrating this by taking down two power four teams in 2025. This won't matter in the end, as ASU starts the season 4-1.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham watches his team as they run drills during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

@Texas Tech: Win

Arizona State and Texas Tech are set to play for the third consecutive season, with the teams continuing to jockey for the title of the powerhouse program in the Big 12. Texas Tech has already encountered numerous roadblocks heading into the new year, but remain the widely-labeled frontrunner in the league.

This won't matter in the end, as Arizona State's wide receiver duo ( Omarion Miller , Reed Harris) will make all the difference for a second consecutive campaign in this contentious matchup.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) hands off the ball to running back Raleek Brown (3) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kansas State: Win

Kansas State is another sneaky matchup, as the Wildcats have potential to bounce-back from a disappointing season under new head coach Collin Klein. However, Arizona State's home-field advantage and balanced roster prove to be too much in this matchup.

@BYU: Loss

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) celebrates a first down against BYU during the second half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 23, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State and BYU are again budding rivals in the Big 12, with the Sun Devils taking down the Cougars on November 23, 2024, to put themselves in position to win the league. Arizona State's return trip to Provo on Halloween will carry massive stakes with it, but the Cougars ultimately get their revenge here in a tightly contested battle.

Colorado: Win

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) hands off to running back Kanye Udoh (6) for a touchdown carry in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Arizona State will move to 2-0 against the Buffaloes in Big 12 play after returning to Tempe in light of a major win in Boulder last season. Julian Lewis is a budding star for Colorado, but it won't be enough to take down ASU.

@UCF: Win

Nov 9, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Melquan Stovall (5) delivers a stiff arm to UCF Knights defensive back Sheldon Arnold (9) during the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

UCF serves as something of a traditional "trap game" for the Sun Devils, but Arizona State can move to 8-2 here.

Oklahoma State: Loss

Oklahoma State has the ability to go from worst-to-first in the conference, and they put that ceiling on full display on ASU's senior day in a shocking victory that was led by QB Drew Mestemaker.

Nov 2, 2024; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

@Arizona: Win

Arizona State manages to spoil the final home game of Arizona QB Noah Fifita's career, and bring the Territorial Cup back to Tempe for another year.

Arizona State wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Final Record: (9-3, 7-2 Big 12)

The Sun Devils absolutely have potential to reach double-digit victories this season, but the law of averages, a schedule that is structured in a funky manner, and remaining questions at the QB position forced a prediction that rested somewhere in the middle between 7-10 victories.