Predicting Arizona State's Full Record in 2026
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TEMPE -- The 2026 season is shaping up to be one that serves as both a "rebuilding" and a "competing" season for the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Kenny Dillingham's fourth season as head coach will be marked by rolling out a new-look roster, facing the most challenging schedule to date, and seeking to retake the Big 12 crown from Texas Tech.
Follow Arizona State on SI's prediction of the 12-game regular season below.
Morgan State: Win
Arizona State takes care of business in an FCS matchup that serves as a tune-up for the marquee Week 2 matchup.
@Texas A&M: Loss
This is a crucial matchup to set the tone for conference play and potentially make a statement moving forward for the Sun Devils. Expect QB Cutter Boley to have an easier time getting into a groove against a tight-knit SEC defense with better support on the offensive side of the ball. Also expect Arizona State to compete in this contest in a hostile environment, but Texas A&M wins at the end of the day.
Kansas: Win
Arizona State won the first Big 12 matchup between the two programs in 2024, with the two taking their newfound rivalry to London the week after taking on A&M. Expect Arizona State's running back room (particularly Kyson Brown) to play a major role in overrunning a Kansas squad that is being underestimated at the moment.
Baylor: Win
Arizona State is set to receive a return visit from D.J. Lagway and the Baylor Bears after a BYE week. This follows Arizona State's game-winning field goal that took down Baylor last September. Expect Dillingham's deeper, more physical team to dictate this game, preventing the final result from being as close as it was in 2025.
Hawaii: Win
Hawaii is one of the more competitive Group of Five teams, demonstrating this by taking down two power four teams in 2025. This won't matter in the end, as ASU starts the season 4-1.
@Texas Tech: Win
Arizona State and Texas Tech are set to play for the third consecutive season, with the teams continuing to jockey for the title of the powerhouse program in the Big 12. Texas Tech has already encountered numerous roadblocks heading into the new year, but remain the widely-labeled frontrunner in the league.
This won't matter in the end, as Arizona State's wide receiver duo (Omarion Miller, Reed Harris) will make all the difference for a second consecutive campaign in this contentious matchup.
Kansas State: Win
Kansas State is another sneaky matchup, as the Wildcats have potential to bounce-back from a disappointing season under new head coach Collin Klein. However, Arizona State's home-field advantage and balanced roster prove to be too much in this matchup.
@BYU: Loss
Arizona State and BYU are again budding rivals in the Big 12, with the Sun Devils taking down the Cougars on November 23, 2024, to put themselves in position to win the league. Arizona State's return trip to Provo on Halloween will carry massive stakes with it, but the Cougars ultimately get their revenge here in a tightly contested battle.
Colorado: Win
Arizona State will move to 2-0 against the Buffaloes in Big 12 play after returning to Tempe in light of a major win in Boulder last season. Julian Lewis is a budding star for Colorado, but it won't be enough to take down ASU.
@UCF: Win
UCF serves as something of a traditional "trap game" for the Sun Devils, but Arizona State can move to 8-2 here.
Oklahoma State: Loss
Oklahoma State has the ability to go from worst-to-first in the conference, and they put that ceiling on full display on ASU's senior day in a shocking victory that was led by QB Drew Mestemaker.
@Arizona: Win
Arizona State manages to spoil the final home game of Arizona QB Noah Fifita's career, and bring the Territorial Cup back to Tempe for another year.
Final Record: (9-3, 7-2 Big 12)
The Sun Devils absolutely have potential to reach double-digit victories this season, but the law of averages, a schedule that is structured in a funky manner, and remaining questions at the QB position forced a prediction that rested somewhere in the middle between 7-10 victories.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.