David Avit Discusses Making Transition From FCS to Arizona State

TEMPE -- One of the positions that has defined the Arizona State football program the most over the last 20 years is the running back conglomerate.

The program has seen several running backs carve out successful NFL careers, which has included Ryan Torain, D.J. Foster, Eno Benjamin, Rachaad White, and most recently Cam Skattebo.

The incumbent starting running back (Raleek Brown) departing to Texas necessitated position coach Shaun Aguano to reload via the transfer portal.

One of the two additions made at the spot was former Villanova star David Avit, who is set to join a deep room that will surely be competing at a large scale for depth chart positioning.

Avit sat down to talk with Arizona State on SI in media availability on Wednesday.

To watch the full availability, view below.

Arizona State's Running Back Room is Extremely Competitive

Avit is entering what is sure to be one of the many competitive position battles over the course of the offseason.

Kyson Brown is the presumed starter heading into spring camp, as the Mississippi native began the 2025 season as the de-facto RB1. He accumulated 145 all-purpose yards in the season opener against NAU before exiting the Mississippi State game early. He was unable to make a full return after returning for the Baylor game two weeks after the injury was suffered.

Jason Brown Jr. is a former four-star recruit that broke out against Duke in the Sun Bowl on December 31 - running for 134 yards during the course of the game.

Marquis Gillis is the other transfer player that is joining the Sun Devil program. The Delaware State product spent four seasons there and played under former NFL back Clinton Portis. Gillis and Avit make for two potential FCS-to-FBS success stories.

Cardae Mack is an incoming four-star freshman from Texas that was present for an Arizona State practice as early as December. The dynamic playmaker served as his school's quarterback during his varsity career.

One thing that's for certain is that head coach Kenny Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo will be properly equipped with extensive talent at all positions on offense - including the running back group.

Arizona State's 2026 season is set to begin on September 5 with a home game against Morgan State prior to traveling to take on Texas A&M the following week. The team will then open up Big 12 play on September 19 against the Kansas Jayhawks in London, England.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running backs coach Shaun Aguano against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

