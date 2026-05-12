One ASU Pitcher Who Is Crucial for Postseason Run

We are in the final week of the College Baseball regular season. After this week, teams will enter their conference tournaments, and then we will find out which teams will move on to regionals. That is where the real fun starts. There are a lot of teams that want to get there and start their postseason run, but only a few will move on past that. It is going to be an interesting postseason for College Baseball this time around.

There is one team that is going to go for it all, and they believe they have the team to pull it off. That is the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Arizona State manager Willie Bloomquist makes a pitching change during the seventh inning against Ohio State at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 16, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ASU Gaining Momentum

The Sun Devils have been playing good baseball for the most part, and they are looking to get back on track in the final week, then head to the Big 12 Tournament and dominate. This team has shown they have what it takes to make a deep run this season, but they know they have things to clean up before they start.

Arizona State head coach Willie Bloomquist has stated in the past that if any team wants to make a run in the postseason, they are going to need pitching. Not just any pitching, but quality pitching. That is something that he is looking to get together with his team. The Sun Devils have a good pitching staff. They have been looking to put it all together at this point in the season. There is one pitcher who has turned it around from the beginning of the season to now.

ASU's new head baseball coach,Willie Bloomquist, speaks to the media during ASU Baseball's first official media day ahead of practice on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Uscp 7jhekrhez5w8wxg2yge Original | Alex Gould/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kole Klecker Is Giving ASU That Other Starting Pitcher They Need

That pitcher is a senior, Kole Klecker. Klecker did not have the start to the season he wanted, but he has battled all season and been a starting pitcher this team could count on. His last start was one of the best of the season. Klecker went five innings and only allowed one run, striking out seven hitters.

"I think it is a testament to his character and how he has been raised and, you know, the experiences he has had in his life," said ASU head coach Willie Bloomquist about Kole Klecker. "He just continues to rise to the occasion when it is called upon. He is one of those guys who has learned from the hard times. Learned from some failures, learned from some injuries. He has learned from them, he has grown from it, and gotten better."

ASU Sun Devils head coach Willie Bloomquist walks the dugout as his team plays against the Washington State Cougars at Phoenix Municipal Stadium in Phoenix. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK