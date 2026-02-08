Inside ASU Football Mindset Before Spring Ball

Arizona State football may still be weeks away from opening spring ball, but after Wednesday’s player media availability, one thing is already clear: this team believes in what it’s building. Talking to nine different players from across the roster showed a program that is connected, confident, and fully bought into the coaching staff.

The most noticeable theme of the day was culture. It sounds cliché, but at Arizona State, it feels real. Every player spoke openly about how much the coaches care not just about football, but about their futures.

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan reacts against the SMU Mustangs in the first half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Villanova transfer running back David Avit didn’t hesitate when asked about Shaun Aguano’s impact. Aguano’s track record of developing NFL running backs was a huge reason Avit chose ASU. For a player trying to reach the next level, that matters.

That trust in the coaching staff showed up in every aspect. Safety Boogie Wilson discussed how close he feels to defensive coordinator Brian Ward and how well supported he feels, both on and off the field.

Wide receivers Omarion Miller and Reed Harris echoed similar thoughts about Hines Ward. Learning from one of the greatest wide receivers of all time isn’t just exciting it’s a major reason they’re wearing maroon and gold.

Nov 29, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Reed Harris (4) runs with the ball after a catch in front of Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Real Chemistry On The Team

Another thing that stood out was how much the players genuinely like each other. This doesn’t feel like a locker room held together by pressure or fear of competition.

It feels supportive. The quarterback room is a perfect example. Freshman Jake Fetty, transfer Cutter Bully, and the rest of the group all know they’re competing but they’re doing it the right way.

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) is pressured by Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Clev Lubin (50) during the game against Louisville Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cutter Boley had nothing but praise for the other quarterbacks, and that says a lot coming from a transfer. There’s no jealousy, no tension, just competition mixed with respect.

The same goes for the running backs. Jason Brown Jr. and David Avit talked about pushing each other and working together to learn the system. That kind of chemistry doesn’t happen by accident.

Focused on What Matters

Even when the conversation turned to the highly anticipated trip to London later this season, the mindset stayed grounded. Yes, players are excited it’ll be the first time out of the country for many of them.

But Avit said it best: none of that matters if the team doesn’t win early games. His focus on going “1–0” each week reflects the tone of this program.

That mindset matters. It shows maturity and leadership, especially from players who haven’t even taken the field yet.

Spring ball is still about a month away, but Arizona State already feels ahead mentally. The culture is strong. The relationships are real.

And for a program trying to take the next step, that foundation could make all the difference when the season arrives.