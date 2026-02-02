ASU Loses Local Star But Not Its Direction

Arizona State football didn’t get the news it was hoping for on Thursday. Local four-star wide receiver Zerek Sydney announced he’s heading to Washington, choosing the Huskies over ASU and Oklahoma.

For a program that’s trying hard to keep top Arizona talent home, that one hurts. There’s no way around it.

For a while, it really felt like ASU had a shot.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The coaching staff made Sydney a significant priority, even giving him a “golden ticket,” which basically means you're granted a spot on the team.

Recruiting sites had the Sun Devils in a good spot, too. Then Washington closed late, and that was that.

It’s disappointing, but it’s also not the end of the world.

The reality is that wide receiver might be the deepest position Arizona State has right now. There are young players already in the system, transfers who can play immediately, and future talent committed in the 2027 class.

That likely played a role in Sydney’s decision. Washington probably offere d a cleaner path and a different vision. You can’t blame the kid for choosing what he thinks is best.

And honestly, ASU isn’t standing still.

Desert Edge wide receiver Zerek Sidney runs a route during a 7-on-7 high school football passing tournament at Arizona Christian University on June 3, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Where ASU Still Has Momentum

The Sun Devils are already in good shape with Nico Bland, a top-100 recruit and one of the best receivers in California. He looks physically ready for college football right now. Other schools are trying to flip him, sure, but ASU feels confident there.

More importantly, the staff is pushing hard at other positions that might matter even more in the long term.

Running back Noah Roberts and offensive lineman Jake Hildebrand are two huge names to watch.

Roberts has offers from many top programs, which makes things challenging, but ASU can sell early playing time and Shaun Aguano’s track record. Hildebrand is another big target where ASU feels like it’s right in the mix.

Sun Bowl Stadium with the painted team, Arizona State and sponsor logos before the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Zooming Out

Recruiting isn’t about winning every battle. It’s about stacking enough wins over time. Arizona State is doing that. They’re building through the portal and high school recruiting, which is precisely what a Big 12 program needs to do.

Missing on Zerek Sydney stings. No sugarcoating that.

But ASU’s plan didn’t fall apart on Thursday. Not even close.

The future is still there. The Sun Devils just have to keep pushing.