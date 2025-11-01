LIVE UPDATES: Arizona State Seeks Bowl Eligibility vs Iowa State
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) are seeking to reach their sixth victory of the season today against the Iowa State Cyclones (5-3, 2-3) in a road battle in Ames, Iowa.
The Sun Devils will be moving forward this season with senior Jeff Sims starting at quarterback, while the Cyclones have battled through their fair share of crushing injuries themselves - this is sure to make for an interesting battle.
Follow the game below live with Arizona State on SI.
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on why the 2025 football team is at a crossroads following a loss to Houston here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!