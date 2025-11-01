All Sun Devils

LIVE UPDATES: Arizona State Seeks Bowl Eligibility vs Iowa State

The Sun Devils are looking to win their fourth conference game today.

Kevin Hicks

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) celebrates during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) celebrates during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) are seeking to reach their sixth victory of the season today against the Iowa State Cyclones (5-3, 2-3) in a road battle in Ames, Iowa.

The Sun Devils will be moving forward this season with senior Jeff Sims starting at quarterback, while the Cyclones have battled through their fair share of crushing injuries themselves - this is sure to make for an interesting battle.

Follow the game below live with Arizona State on SI.

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on why the 2025 football team is at a crossroads following a loss to Houston here.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!

feed

Published
Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.