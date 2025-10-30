Interim Coach Discusses Charlie Ragle's Absence From ASU
TEMPE -- The Arizona State football program received unfortunate news on Sunday, as special teams coordinator Charlie Ragle informed head coach Kenny Dillingham that he would be taking an immediate health-related leave of absence.
Ragle is who Dillingham credits with convincing a coaching career as a real path forward for the now head coach - the former's lack of presence is obviously going to be missed under that pretext.
Assistant special teams coordinator Jack Nudo has taken over as the lead coach for the time being, and he spoke to media after Wednesday's practice - expressing his well wishes for the coach, while also making it a point that the role is going to remain player-centered moving forward.
"My immediate reaction was sadness and shock, I've known Coach Ragle since I was a kid... Not the way I wanted to get this role by any means, but it's not about me, it's about these players... I'm always gonna be myself, I'm not gonna try and be Coach Ragle, because nobody can do that other than Coach Ragle."
Arizona State on SI explores what the special teams have done well, and what they can improve under Nudo below.
What Has Gone Well for Arizona State Special Teams
The most obvious thing that has gone right is Jesus Gomez - who has inarguably aided in Arizona State winning three games this season. Gomez knocked down game-winning field goals against Baylor and TCU, while also making four field goals in the victory over TCU.
Punter Kanyon Floyd has been a solid player at the position when healthy, but he hasn't been healthy in recent weeks per se.
What Needs to be Improved
The clearest answer to the problem is by improving the basics - including tackling, spacing, and other things that were clear points of contention in recent weeks. There was also a change made at long snapper in the Houston game that might positively impact the unit.
Until then, Gomez and his trio of special teams player of the week awards will look to guide the Sun Devils to victory - as they hit the road to face the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday. The game will be played without star QB Sam Leavitt and is likely to be sans WR Jordyn Tyson as well.
