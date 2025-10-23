Marcus Arroyo Discusses TE Room, Houston Defense, More
TEMPE -- Arizona State offensive coordinator spoke with media in his weekly obligation following Wednesday's practice in preparation for the 6-1 Houston Cougars this Saturday.
Arroyo discussed TE Cameron Harpole, the Houston defense, and much more during the exchange.
To watch the full availability, view below.
On WR Jaren Hamilton
"Yeah, Jaren, you know, he's a guy that's constantly found, you know, a little bit of niche each week. You know, we slowly got him back into the groove and feeling like, you know, he's playing fast in the game and feeling comfortable in the game situations. He's an explosive player, trying to find ways to get him balls down the field, which we're doing that more often.
And he's understand that he's getting a little more confident. You can see that a little bit too, which is cool. And now with JT out, that's where we can find a little more without being feeling like he's got to have the only answer, you know, and I think that's important, is to make sure guys are still playing confident, not feeling like, Okay, I'm the guy who's got to then pick up the flag. It's we all got to pick it up and carry it together in whatever fashion we can."
On Offensive Line Performance vs Texas Tech
"I couldn't be more proud of the way that those guys played. We did a lot of stuff last week to kind of put us through some situations where it's one of the best, you know, defenses in the country. And there's, I mean, they got true freshmen out there playing. We got our third center out there playing. We got a lot of different concepts in last week to be able to protect us, or kind of manipulate certain things and protections to take care of those guys. And I couldn't be more fired up about the way those guys played."
On Houston Defense
"Well, we've played so many good defenses now it's another good defense. You know, you're going through the list of defenses. You're like the Baylor, the TCU's, the Texas Tech's, the Utah's, you're like hers. And there's another group that plays and is coached really well. They play really hard. They know exactly they're gonna be. They don't beat themselves. The front does a good job chopping it up and bolt to pull from four downs to odd the coverages of two shell, the one shell, the third downs are all over. There's there's UFOs everywhere, and they're bringing the heat. They do a really good job..."
