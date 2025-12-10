Believe it or not, it's almost transfer time for college football. This season has flown by, and it is crazy to think it is almost that time. Before it begins, it is always interesting to go back and see how ASU did last season with transfers. ASU had some intriguing players on the offensive side come in, so how did they pan out?

WR Jalen Moss

When Sam Leavitt was at quarterback, wideout Jalen Moss was hit-or-miss. However, Moss started to get things going with Jeff Sims under center. Moss's first big game was against the West Virginia Mountaineers, when he hauled in three catches for 41 yards. That started a hot streak for Moss, as he followed it up with great performances against the Iowa State Cyclones and the Houston Cougars.

However, after a bit of a hot streak, Moss cooled down to end the season. The receiving core will look different next season, with Jordyn Tyson most likely going to the NFL Draft. Moss has a lot of talent, so he could make a big impact next year as a senior. However, for this year, the move gets a C+.

WR Jaren Hamilton

Continuing with receivers, Jaren Hamilton transferred to ASU from Alabama. Hamilton only had six catches on the season; however, Hamilton made the most of those receptions, averaging 27.3 yards per catch, which is pretty amazing. Hamilton's best performance was easily against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, when Hamilton had 101 yards on three catches. The sophomore receiver was not always called upon by offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, but when he was, he made a huge impact. Overall, he earns a B- grade.

OL Jimeto Obigbo

Going to the trenches, Jimeto Obigbo transferred here from Texas State. Obigo came in with great physical assets, but some questions about his technique. Overall, Obigo played well as both a pass and run blocker, which helped ASU running back Raleek Brown have a great season on the ground. Overall, this was a move that panned out very well for ASU and gets an A.

OL Wade Helton

Sticking with the trenches, Wade Helton transferred to the Sun Devils from Iowa State. Helton was a redshirt-freshman coming into this season, so he was not expected to get a ton of action. However, Helton got more playing time this season at center due to the injury to Ben Coleman. Helton played well for the Sun Devils, and it will be exciting to see him more in future years. Overall, this is an A- grade.

RB Kanye Udoh

Transferring in from Army, there were a lot of expectations for Kanye Udoh. His powerful running style excited many. However, Udoh did not play a ton, especially later in the season. This was puzzling as he did not get involved much in ASU's offense, despite playing well when he had the ball. Overall, this move is a D+, as many wanted to see Udoh run more.

Other Transfers

Other ASU offensive transfers include tight end Khamari Anderson, quarterback Christian Hunt and receiver Noble Johnson. However, they did not play enough to give them a grade. Other ASU offensive transfers were impactful yet inconsistent. Hopefully, next season, there will be more consistency.

