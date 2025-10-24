Previewing ASU Pass Catchers That Need to Step Up vs Houston
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have an undeniably difficult matchup this week - as the program welcomes the 6-1 Houston Cougars to Mountain America Stadium in what will be another massive game in terms of shaping up the Big 12 standings.
There was unfortunate news that circulated via head coach Kenny Dillingham on Wednesday in the form of superstar WR Jordyn Tyson being ruled out for the game following a hamstring tweak in the win over Texas Tech.
The loss of Tyson will impact OC Marcus Arroyo's plan of attack, but the Sun Devils roster reinforcements that have the ability to secure the win on Saturday.
Jaren Hamilton
Hamilton went into the 2025 season being labeled as the top player at the position on the team in 2026 once Tyson inevitably is off to the NFL - this is the perfect opportunity to prove just this.
The months of hard work from the Alabama transfer finally paid off last Saturday, as he became the only player to eclipse 100 receiving yards outside of Tyson this season. Hamilton's speed, ability to come down with contested catches, and underrated positional polishing make him a prime candidate to have an even stronger performance this week.
Chamon Metayer
Metayer is on pace to surpass what he did statistically last season outside of touchdown catches - the pace continued with a four-catch, 66 yard performance against Texas Tech.
Metayer's steady hands, route running ability, and underrated explosiveness will all serve him well in compliment of QB Sam Leavitt this week.
Derek Eusebio
Eusebio made one of the most significant plays of the Sun Devil season in their September 20 victory over Baylor when he secured a 61-yard catch on third-and-deep with the Arizona State offense trapped inside of their own 10-yard line.
Eusebio is quick, versatile, and has a knack for making plays - expect him to see the field on Saturday.
Jalen Moss
Moss is in his third game back from a four-game absence after leaving the opening game against Northern Arizona.
The Fresno State transfer expected to fit in seamlessly as the starting slot receiver, but has yet to catch a pass from Leavitt in this campaign.
This remains a prime opportunity for Moss to make an impact - as he is best known for his ball tracking, ability to secure YAC, and generally consistent hands.
Arizona State-Houston is set for a start time of 5 P.M. AZT this Saturday - it is set to be broadcast on ESPN2.
