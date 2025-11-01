Jeff Sims Powers Arizona State to Victory Over Iowa State
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) took down the Iowa State Cyclones (5-4, 2-4) on Saturday in Ames, Iowa by a score of 24-19 in what was a win that was powered by senior QB Jeff Sims.
Arizona State on SI covers important moments during the game that resulted in the final result below.
First Quarter
The Sun Devils started off the game in a shaky manner, as they received the ball at their own five-yard line following a botched kick return and holding penalty. Sims was able to engineer a pair of first downs but the team was then forced to punt.
A promising opening Iowa State drive was held up by an opportunistic Arizona State defense, and the Cyclones missed a field goal after the series stalled out.
A botched handle from punter Kanyon Floyd on his second punt of the day gifted the Cyclones favorable field position - and they took advantage by kicking a 30-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead.
Arizona State pushed a successful drive forward that resulted in a field goal following a slew of penalties inside of the Iowa State 10-yard line.
Second Quarter
Iowa State began thw second quarter with a quick drive that resulted in a Rocco Becht rushing touchdown - the Sun Devils abruptly responded with a drive that resulted in a Sims rushing score to equalize the game.
Another impressive drive from Sims was capped off with a touchdown toss to Chamon Metayer - this gifted Arizona State a 17-10 lead. This was cut into when Iowa State scored a quick touchdown off of a Sims fumble. A missed extra point made it a 17-16 game before Iowa State got the ball back off of a tipped interception. A missed 55-yard field goal as time expired kept the score 17-16 going into halftime.
Third Quarter
The biggest moment of the third quarter was arguably the most significant of the game as a whole, as Sims broke a run that originally began between the tackles outside and accelerated for an 88-yard touchdown that extended the advantage to 24-16 midway into the frame.
Iowa State responded with a field goal to trim the lead to 24-19 after the Sun Devils orchestrated a goal-line stand.
Arizona State went into the final 15 minutes of action leading 24-19.
Fourth Quarter
The Sun Devils had multiple opportunities to put the game away, but were unable to - Iowa State had one more opportunity to win the game, but the Sun Devil defense stood strong on the last possession.
Arizona State won the game and are now eligible to play in another bowl game after making the College Football Playoff last year.
What's Next
The Sun Devils have an off week next week before returning home against West Virginia on November 15.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on why the 2025 football team is at a crossroads following a loss to Houston here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!