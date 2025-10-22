Arizona State Star Named to Midseason All-American Team
TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State football program has been predicated on player development, working hard while having fun, and building exceptional character over the last three seasons.
This has resulted in several players that flew under-the-radar into stardom, from 2023 commits such as C.J. Fite and Keith Abney II, to incoming transfers such as star QB Sam Leavitt.
Jordyn Tyson has been as vital of a commitment to the program as anyone else, as the Texas native previously opened up to his experience of transferring out of Colorado and committing to play in Tempe.
Tyson sat out of the 2023 season prior to breaking out as an unquestioned star a season ago - securing an All-Big 12 selection, accounting for over 1,100 yards through the air, and hauling in 10 touchdowns.
The junior entered the season widely considered to be one of the best receivers in the nation, and Tyson has not disappointed to this point of the campaign.
Tyson's 628 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns are on pace to significantly surpass his totals from a year ago - this has earned the Texas native a midseason selection to the All-American team as a second team pick.
Tyson currently sits behind Texas A&M's Mario Craver, USC's Makai Lemon, and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith for the first-team honor, although the next several weeks have potential to change this in a number of ways.
How Tyson's Standing in Award Races May Change
- More will be known about the status of the star in the upcoming game against Houston in the initial player availability report as mandated by the Big 12 on Wednesday night. Tyson exited the win against Texas Tech with what appeared to be a hamstring issue, but returned and produced 10 catches for 105 yards - this was capped off by a short-range touchdown as well.
- Is there a possibility that Tyson misses one of the All-American teams if he misses time? He shouldn't, but it is always possible that voters will take this into account. If anything, Tyson's case for being a first-team player is stronger compared to being left off entirely.
- Even if Tyson misses the Houston game, he will have four chances to secure massive performances against Iowa State, West Virginia, Colorado, and Arizona. Tyson's connection with Leavitt is undeniable, while receiving more support from pass-catchers such as Alabama transfer Jaren Hamilton are reasons to believe that he will be able to come back strong if this week results in an absence.
