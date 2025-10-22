Kenny Dillingham Praises Arizona State Star
TEMPE -- Arizona State is now in the position to go 10-2 for the second consecutive regular season after the well-documented victory over Texas Tech last Saturday.
Instrumental in the triumph was superstar wide receiver Jordyn Tyson - who earned over 100 receiving yards for what was the fourth time this season.
The emphasis is on "earned" - as Tyson worked for every yard he got after departing the game with a hamstring issue just to return and make several key plays in the game.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham couldn't be more impressed with how Tyson pushed through the game in his post-practice media availability on Tuesday - even imploring NFL teams to select the standout.
"I mean, Jordyn battled through... two different cramps, tears, whatever... and made a big time play in the biggest moment of the game and that's just a testament - "That's a guy who's probably gonna be the first wide receiver taken in the draft, and he's battling for his team. What NFL team wouldn't want that kid who battled through that? He wasn't thinking about his personal career, he was thinking about winning that football game for his teammates."
There is much to unpack here - Arizona State on SI covers the two main subtopics from Dillingham's statement.
Will Tyson Miss Saturday's Game?
It is currently unclear as to whether Tyson will miss the upcoming game against Houston or not - Dillingham said more would likely be known as of Tuesday night. Until then, not much will be known until the player availability report releases on Wednesday night.
If Tyson is unable to go, expect more expansive roles for receivers Jaren Hamilton, Jalen Moss, and Derek Eusebio, as well as for TE Chamon Metayer. If Tyson is able to go it will obviously become an even tougher task for a solid Houston defense.
What is Tyson's Draft Standing?
There are other high-level prospects at the receiver position for the 2026 draft - including USC's Makai Lemon and Ohio State's Carnell Tate - however Tyson is still widely considered the top prospect in the class.
Tyson's well-rounded route running ability, leadership, physical tools, and improved catch rate are just a few of many reasons as to why he is still seen as the best prospect among receivers.
Teams such as the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, and Arizona Cardinals might be in the market for the junior - with a top 10 pick being very likely to be utilized on the 21-year old.
