Arizona State Wideout Named Offensive Star of Week Five
TEMPE -- The Arizona State football program always seems to find a way - at least during the tenure of Kenny Dillingham.
The Sun Devils are now a re-entrant into the AP Poll following three consecutive victories that have been headlined by the high-end talent making plays in key moments, the depth of the roster showing out, and elite situational coaching.
Jordyn Tyson remains a key fixture in the recent run that has been made by the Sun Devils following a heartbreaking loss to Mississippi State - establishing himself as potentially the best receiver in the nation this season.
CBS Sports analyst Shehan Jeyarajah named Tyson as one who was rightfully gifted flowers for yet another massive showing that has further established him as one of the premier players in all of college football—not just at his position.
More below:
Winner: Superstar receivers
- "Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson got things started on Friday, posting eight catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns -- including a game-winner -- in a come-from-behind win against No. 24 TCU."
Tyson's connection with star QB Sam Leavitt has been apparent since early in the 2024 season and has only continued to shine, while the wideout's all-around skillset has expanded even more during the 2025 season. The Texas native is even more refined as a route runner - having mastered nearly every route three in the book under WR coach Hines Ward.
That is only the start, as Tyson has the ability to be lined up anywhere on the line of scrimmage, is a willing run blocker, and has the consistent ability to break down different coverages while also winning at all three levels of the field.
It feels inevitable that Tyson will be the first receiver selected in April's NFL draft and is bound to be a day-one starter next fall at the pro level. Arizona State fans should enjoy the remaining time that Tyson has in Tempe - the next opportunity to see him at home is on October 18.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over TCU here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
