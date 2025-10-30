Arizona State Unveils Initial Week 10 Injury Report
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils officially revealed their first player availability report as mandated by the Big 12 conference on Wednesday night ahead of a week 10 matchup against the Iowa State Cyclones.
The Sun Devils entered the week with injuries that were presumed to still be on the report for this week's game - QB Sam Leavitt was ruled out on Tuesday in a major development, while freshman QB Cameron Dyer was cleared to serve as a backup behind Jeff Simms.
The report as released is below.
OUT
QB Sam Leavitt, TE Jayden Fortier, RB Kyson Brown, DL Zac Swanson, DB Xavion Alford, WR Noble Johnson, QB Christian Hunt, LB Isaiah Iosefa, DB Tommy Romano, OL Matai Jefferson
Leavitt will miss his second game of the season - with Kenny Dillingham not ruling out the star missing beyond this week. Brown, Alford, and Swanson will continue their extended absences as well, while Iosefa is a new addition to the report.
OUT - 1st Half
DB Myles "Ghost" Rowser
Rowser will be unable to play in the first 30 minutes of the game due to a second half targeting call that forced him out of the Houston game. It will be fascinating to see how the Sun Devils respond to being without Rowser - Montana Warren and Jack Bal have the opportunity to see more reps.
DOUBTFUL
WR Jordyn Tyson, LB Tate Romney
Tyson looks to be in-line to miss his second consecutive game - which will make the game all the more challenging to win without him. Missing more games also jeopardizes Tyson's standing on an All-American team beyond securing the win, and it will be interesting to see how his status changes as time passes.
Romney is on track to miss his second consecutive game as well, although Jordan Crook is off of the availability report himself.
QUESTIONABLE
DL Prince Dorbah, OL Joey Su'a
Dorbah was listed as doubtful this time last week, but his status improved enough to play on Saturday after being labeled as a game-time decision. It appears that this will be an injury that lingers for the rest of the season, but the lead sack man on the defense will seek to push through the challenges in the final games of his college career.
The next report is set to be unveiled at 7 P.M. AZT Thursday - the game itself is slated for a 10 A.M. AZT kickoff from Ames, Iowa.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on why the 2025 football team is at a crossroads following a loss to Houston here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!