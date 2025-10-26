Arizona State Star Exits, Returns in First Quarter
TEMPE -- The 24th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils faced yet another unfortunate development on Saturday evening - this time in the form of potentially losing QB Sam Leavitt in the first quarter of the battle against the Houston Cougars.
Leavitt exited the game at the 8:44 mark in the quarter after a 14-yard scramble on 3rd-and-16 - seemingly hitting his head on the turf in the process. The star was down for several minutes while being tended to by the training staff.
Leavitt eventually got up on his own power and went to the medical tent briefly before going straight to the locker room - this was not the greatest sign, especially after seeing how the redshirt sophomore hit the grass.
Backup Jeff Sims entered the game and put the team in position to tie the game with a field goal (the field goal was missed), and appears poised to take over the offense until further updates are provided on Leavitt.
UPDATE: Leavitt ran back onto the sideline with a helmet in his hands and was throwing on the sideline after exiting the locker room.
Leavitt returned for the final 30 seconds of the first quarter, handing the ball off on first down before the game clock hit zero - the drive ended with a seven-yard sack and an incomplete pass, forcing an Arizona State punt.
Arizona State on SI explores the implications of Leavitt's return below.
What Leavitt Return Means For Arizona State
- The return will hopefullt spark the Sun Devil offense, as Houston has started off incredibly hot on the offensive side of the ball. Leavitt's big arm, natural playmaking instincts, and leadership should be invaluable to the Arizona State team over the final three quarters of the game, and he is sorely needed, especially with star WR Jordyn Tyson sitting out.
- This also means that the star signal caller avoided a concussion - this was clearly the feared outcome of what happened on the opening drive of the game. Leavitt should be cleared to play next week against Iowa State - barring any unforeseen circumstance.
