Sun Devils Possess the Top Prospect for the NFL Draft
TEMPE -- Jordyn Tyson is off to an unbelievable start to the season, even to the lofty standards that he is being held to.
The star wide receiver entered the season as one of the best players at the position, according to many within the media world, along with being the top prospect at the position in the 2026 NFL draft.
The junior has validated those sentiments to this point of the 2025 season - hauling in 24 catches for 314 yards and four touchdowns thus far in three games.
ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller believes that Tyson has earned the right to continue to be considered WR1 in April.
More on the reasoning below:
"Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson is still the front-runner. He's averaging 104.7 receiving yards per game this season (tied for 10th in the FBS) and has four TD catches, including one Saturday against Texas State. Tyson (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) had drop issues last year, but he has emerged as a more polished pass catcher (just one drop on 37 targets though three games). His deep-route-running ability and how well he separates over the top still has him as the top receiver in the class."
Prospects such as Ohio State's Carnell Tate and USC's Makai Lemon have the potential to climb up to the level of Tyson, but the Arizona State star currently stands above the rest.
Tyson's connection with fellow star Sam Leavitt has been on display from very early on in the 2024 season, while the former has only improved between his refined route running, improved hands, willingness to block, and ability to break a defense down at all three levels.
Arizona State wide receivers coach Hines Ward deserves much credit for the rise to stardom over the last pair of seasons - the ceiling of Tyson as a prospect is truly becoming a top five pick come April.
The next opportunity to see Tyson in action is on Saturday evening when the Sun Devils take on Baylor.
