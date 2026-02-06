Arizona State Keeps Season Alive With Win Over Utah

TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils (12-11, 3-7 Big 12) snapped a two-game losing streak on Wednesday night with a 71-63 triumph over the Utah Utes.

The Sun Devils were able to come out on top despite a rough second half on the offensive side of the ball, although the defense limited Utah's dynamic guard Terrence Brown to just 6 points on the night.

Now, Arizona State has a chance to start a win streak in the Big 12 for the first time under Hurley after the gutsy win - Arizona State on SI covers key topics that have come to light as a result of the win below.

Sun Devils Show Real Grit

One thing that cannot be taken away from ASU this season is that this particular team battles - regardless of circumstances.

Hurley has been forced to run an eight-man rotation for roughly one month at this point, this is the result of an injury that has held out forward Marcus Adams Jr. since the loss to Colorado on January 3.

Forward and regular starter Santaigo Trouet was ruled out prior to tip-off as well, while Allen Mukeba started despite being labeled as a game-time decision. The seven-man rotation was put at a major disadvantage heading into the game, but they were able to withstand the roadblocks in the end as a result of sheer willpower.

Arizona State's Metrics Experience Major Bump

Wednesday's win - along with other results from previous opponents on Wednesday - boosted Arizona State's standing in the NCAA NET metric, as they rose to number 73 as of Thursday morning, which potentially places them back in NCAA tournament range.

Arizona State's defensive rating also improved quite significantly according to KenPom, as they are now ranked 116th on the defensive end, while staying roughly the same on offense.

The metrics are slowly, but surely beginning to favor Arizona State once again - one can wonder what the outlook would be at the moment had the Sun Devils been able to close out Oregon State, Colorado, and UCF over the last several weeks.

Feb 4, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23) looks for the play against the Utah Utes during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Multiple Positive Opportunities Await Arizona State

Arizona State will have several chances to secure wins to pad their total this season, as well as several quadrant one victory opportunities.

Arizona State's remaining schedule doesn't stack up too unfavorably - check out the opponents below.

Saturday @ Colorado

2/10 vs. Oklahoma State

2/17 vs. Texas Tech

2/21 @ Baylor

2/24 @ TCU

2/28 vs. Utah

3/3 vs. Kansas

3/7 @ Iowa State

