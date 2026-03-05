Arizona State's Metrics Standing Rapidly Improves After Kansas Win

TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley and the 2025-26 Arizona State Sun Devils simply will not go away.

That much was made abundantly clear when the Sun Devils took down #14 Kansas on Tuesday night in a physical, grimy matchup that capped off Arizona State's schedule at Desert Financial Arena this season.

The Sun Devils now stand at 16-14 and 7-10 in the Big 12 after the triumph, which sets an overall winning season in regular season play - as only one regular season game remains. Arizona State on SI updates how the Sun Devils stack up in key metrics heading into the final game as of Thursday below.

NCAA NET: 66

Arizona State rose from 73 to 66 in the NET rankings after the win over Kansas. The Sun Devils now own four quad one victories on the year (Texas, Santa Clara, Texas Tech, Kansas) and are in a position to be in position heading into the Iowa State game.

A win over Iowa State would continue to advance ASU's exploits to be a late riser into the NCAA tournament picture, as a road contest against a team that is currently top 10 in NET on the road would be the most impressive victory on the season.

Still, the sheer number of quality mid-major teams and elite squads at the top of the power conferences might keep the Sun Devils from ultimately building a strong case.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils Anthony Johnson (2) celebrates a shot against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

KenPom: 59

Offensive Rating: 63

Arizona State's offense has typically been in the 80th percentile of division one basketball this season - much of this is due to the three most reliable scorers in Moe Odum, Massamba Diop, and Anthony "Pig" Johnson, while others have stepped up at different points to supplement the dominant offensive players on the team.

ASU Sun Devils guard Moe Odum (5) celebrates with fans after their 70-60 win over the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive Rating: 68

The defense has been what has catapulted Arizona State from a .500 team 24 games into the year to one that has won five of their last seven games.

Arizona State has put together largely impressive defensive performances in all but one of those games - one in which they ceded 90 to TCU last Tuesday in.

Hurley alluded to an advanced scouting job that the staff has done in recent weeks, while numerous players have acknowledged that the roster has executed the scouts on a more consistent basis - with individual players such as Massamba Diop and Noah Meeusen being individual players that have especially shown up as of late.

