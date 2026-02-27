Keith Abney Speaks About ASU Program Culture, More at Combine

TEMPE -- Former Arizona State cornerback Keith Abney - currently considered a day two pick in April's NFL draft - took part in media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Thursday morning. The soon-to-be pro discussed Arizona State's standout player development, praised a former teammate, and much more during the press conference.

To watch the full availability, view below.

Below are key aspects of Abney's journey to the NFL, while also discussing another ASU standout at cornerback that might be in this position next year.

Abney's Journey Nothing Short of Impressive

Abney started out as a lightly recruited three-star prospect out of Texas, ultimately choosing to play for Utah State at first.

The Sun Devils eventually succeeded in a late push to earn his commitment, as the class of 2023 recruit committed roughly three weeks after Kenny Dillingham was hired in November of 2022. Abney received more playing time as the season went on in 2023 before fully breaking out onto the scene as a full-time starter in 2024.

Abney entered the 2025 season as one of the most highly praised players in the Big 12 on either side of the ball, and absolutely lived up to the hype over the course of the campaign, continuing to elevate his profile as a great draft prospect.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Javan Robinson (12) celebrates a fumble recovery with Keith Abney II (1) against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, Abney's growth as a player has elevated him into the day to (potentially day one) conversation come draft time despite holding a smaller frame compared to other boundary players at the cornerback position.

Rodney Bimage Jr. Major Name to Watch in 2026

Abeny went to great lengths to praise one of the players with the most promise heading into ASU's 2026 season in Bimgage - a fellow standout at the CB position.

Bimage took a path similar to Abney, as the 6'0" cornerback was ranked 56th at the position in the class of 2024 coming out of Texas, committing to ASU over several under-the-radar suitors.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Caleb Douglas (5) is tackled by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) and linebacker Jordan Crook (8) in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The soon-to-be junior played sparingly during his freshman season in ASU's Big 12 title season winning campaign in 2024 before emerging as a legitimate rotation talent at the spot last season.

Bimage secured 13 tackles and broke up two passes in his sophomore season, which was unfortunately cut short due to an upper-body injury that was suffered on November 15 against West Virginia. Bimage opted to stay for the 2026 season, which has set the stage for the junior to be the top player at the position.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .