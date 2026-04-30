Why ASU Football Has Big 12's Best Transfer Portal Class

TEMPE -- Just 128 days remain until Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State Sun Devils open up their 2026 season on September 5 against Morgan State.

Kenny Dillingham was tasked with fielding a team that was substantially different from the year before, as numerous players departed for the NFL or for opportunities elsewhere. He and the staff have made the most of the turnover that is in store.

Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham (center) talks with former Arizona State guard James Harden (L) and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz. on Jan. 31, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State's increased financial backing, elevated profile in the Big 12, and a favorable transfer portal window have positioned them well in the quest to compete at an elite level in 2026.

Arizona State's Transfer Portal Haul Tops Conference Rivals

Sep 21, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) breaks a tackle by Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Jacob Rodriquez (10) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Either Texas Tech or Oklahoma State was believed to have the best transfer portal heading into spring camp, but the former's standing was put in doubt earlier this week when it was confirmed that QB Brendan Sorsby was taking a leave of absence from the program, raising doubts that he will ultimately return. While Oklahoma State's class is very strong at the top, the rest of it doesn't quite stack up to what Arizona State accomplished in January.

The Sun Devils' case is still incredibly strong even when discussing their own merit. Omarion Miller and Reed Harris were two of the consensus top 15 players in the portal, injecting true high-end talent into a roster that was already percolating with talent.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) is tackled by Utah Utes defensive back JC Hart (14) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Owen Long is a seamless replacement for Keyshaun Elliott, who proved that portal rankings don't always matter over the last two seasons. The Sun Devils even managed to earn unheralded pledges that included cornerback Ashton Stamps.

Arizona State quarterbacks Cutter Boley (8), Mikey Keene (12), and Cameron Dyer (13) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That doesn't mean his haul comes without concerns, however, as Craig Haubert of ESPN labeled an incoming quarterback as the difference between a successful and a failure overall.

"The Sun Devils' class hinges on the development of transfer quarterback Cutter Boley , who they hope will fare better with an improved supporting cast and a more level playing field after Kentucky's offense was outmatched in 2025. If he struggles, Dillingham could also consider turning to his top incoming high schooler, SC Next 300 four-star quarterback Jake Fette," Haubert said.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham watches his team as they run drills during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The assertion that Boley is the key isn't a wrong one, as the former Kentucky gunslinger has all of the tools to advance this offense to levels that have yet to be seen under Dillingham. However, Mikey Keene (Michigan) and Fette serve as potential fallback options that could still justify adding a pair of elite receivers.

With everything considered, Arizona State has ultimately still constructed the best transfer portal class from top to bottom in the Big 12 - this should serve them well through a challenging 12-game schedule in 2026.