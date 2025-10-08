How ASU’s Defense Keeps Raising the Standard
When it comes to building a winning football team, Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward believes it all starts with mindset. His message to players is simple but powerful: treat every day like it’s game day. That belief has helped shape the Sun Devils’ growing identity as one of the toughest, most disciplined teams in the Big 12.
Ward, who joined the program in 2022, has garnered a reputation for developing strong defenses. He said that much of ASU’s success starts with the energy his players bring to practice.
“Our guys look forward to coming to school and coming to work every single day,” Ward said. “It’s the teams that are excited to come to work every day that keep improving.”
Ward emphasized that Arizona State’s environment plays a big role in the team’s culture.
“There’s perception, and then there’s reality,” Ward said. “The reality of Arizona State is it’s a great place to live, and so it’s a great place to be a student-athlete.”
The weather, campus atmosphere, and community all contribute to helping players stay positive and focused, especially during the season's demanding schedule.
Developing the Next Generation of Playmakers
That energy shows up in how ASU develops its players. Ward pointed to linebacker Martell Hughes as an example of what hard work and potential can do. Hughes, who began his career as a high school safety, was converted to linebacker due to his size, speed, and athletic frame.
“You look at him and you see the dominant traits,” Ward said. “We knew if we could develop him, he’d fit perfectly in that role.”
Still, Ward believes the defense hasn’t yet reached its full potential. “That’s something we keep chasing,” he said. “If we can put a complete game together, there’s really no limit to what we can do.”
Head coach Kenny Dillingham shares a similar mindset on the offensive side of the ball. He said the team’s next step is improving its short-yardage and goal-line execution.
“We've got to be more creative and give our guys better chances to succeed,” Dillingham said. “It starts with me as a coach.”
Both Ward and Dillingham stress that success isn’t just about talent; it’s about daily commitment.
Ward summed it up best: “We treat every day like it’s game day. Monday through Saturday, the game will take care of itself.”
That mentality has turned Arizona State into a team that refuses to back down. The Sun Devils are learning that greatness isn’t built on one significant moment; it’s built on consistency, effort, and a belief that every day counts.
Please let us know your thoughts on the brand new podcast episode when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!