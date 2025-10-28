Kenny Dillingham Shuts Down Coaching Carousel Rumors
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are currently sitting at 5-3 in a crowded Big 12 following a 24-16 loss to the Houston Cougars that wasn't nearly as close as the final score indicated.
The 2025 season stagnating coupled with two major jobs opening in recent weeks in LSU and Penn State have created intrigue around which coaches would leave their current situation to move to one of the elite posts in the sport.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham has become a subject of that speculation, as betting markets, rumors from industry sources, and conventional wisdom have all played a role in linking the 2024 Big 12 Coach of the Year to powerhouse programs.
Dillingham addressed those rumors in Monday's press conference - virtually shutting down the chatter for the time being.
"I'm trying to win as many games as I can here. That is my number one focus - is our players, our football team, everything about us, that simple. I am so singularly focused on us to win football games, to become a better football team this season. That is my singular focus."
The final four games of the season are winnable, as they face West Virginia, Colorado, and Arizona after a road trip to face Iowa State this week - the path to reach another conference title game is still alive, but the scenarios have narrowed greatly since the loss on Saturday.
Dillingham signed a contract extension last year in a move that was coupled with OC Marcus Arroyo and DC Brian Ward signing new deals to become among the highest paid assistants in the nation. The Arizona State job has been self-described by the 35-year old as his dream gig on multiple occasions in the past as well, so it remains hard-pressed to see a world in which a departure comes to fruition.
Dillingham Won't Comment On Injury Status of Stars
The head coach was also asked about the status of both WR Jordyn Tyson and QB Sam Leavitt on Monday. Tyson missed the loss with a hamstring issue, while Leavitt departed the game at two separate points - including the final two drives of the game.
Dillingham won't comment on the status of either until Wednesday - presumably either when he talks with media following practice or when the initial player availability report is released.
Arizona State is set to face Iowa State on the road this Saturday, with the game set to start at 10 A.M. AZT.
