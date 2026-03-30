Kenny Dillingham Impressed by ASU Fan Support in Spring

TEMPE -- The 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils aren't set to take the field for another 159 days - as the season-opening game is going to take place at Mountain America Stadium on September 5.

That doesn't mean that the fanbase won't show up for the program - this was evidenced by hundreds of Sun Devil faithful being present for an open practice that was held on Saturday.

Nov 8, 2014; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils fan in the grandstands does pushups to celebrate a touchdown during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Sun Devil Stadium. Arizona State defeated Notre Dame 55-31. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fourth-year head coach Kenny Dillingham has always valued fan support dearly, and was clearly impressed by the turnout, despite the warm weather/Saturday night setting.

Arizona State's Crowd Saturday is Meaningful

Dillingham had some very poined takes surrounding the support following practice.

"Yeah, I mean, unbelievable atmosphere out here. It's a beautiful night, great energy from players crowd out here. It's fun. I mean, it's football in the spring. I mean, it's fun to be out here."

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during the first quarter against Iowa State in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillingham still understands that the fan support that is in the air a full six months ahead of the regular season opener is crucial to program success - even if the Saturday practice was considered a "fun" one.

"But it is cool to see the excitement of people for ASU football on in March. Still March, right? In March, people are still excited about ASU football, and that's pretty cool."

Fans fill Mountain America Stadium as the ASU Sun Devils take on the Colorado Buffaloes in Tempe on Oct. 7, 2023. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

This is poised to be the second consecutive season in which every single home game has been sold out - managing to sell 53,599 seats across seven contests, including the monumental win over Texas Tech on October 18.

This advanced the trend of increasing fan support during the 2024 season following three prior years that saw inconsistent outputs in attendance, which was fueled by an NCAA investigation, underperformance, and general mistrust of the old guard that was in place inside the athletic department.

ASU Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham walks off the field after a 24-16 loss to the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The increased fan support is a testament to the tireless work that Dillingham has put into rebuilding the program image - the 35-year old connected with the fanbase from the start, has won meaningful games to give fans a reason to stay, and has always put Arizona State before himself.

Arizona State's 2026 home schedule is set to be a unique one, as they only play one game in Tempe during the month of September, and host a non-conference game in October, although it is slated to be one of the most hectic in terms of the kinetic energy inside the stadium across the six contests.