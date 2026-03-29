Arizona State Football Announces Theme Nights for 2026 Home Games
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TEMPE -- Arizona State's 2026 football schedule is entirely unique in the recent history of the program.
The Sun Devils will only host one game in September, will play a non-conference game in the middle of October, and appear to be in-line to not host a ranked team for the first time in many years.
The uniqueness of the upcoming schedule still lends for much intrigue in the six-game home slate - especially considering the annual game themes that were brought back by the university.
September 5: Home Opener vs. Morgan State
The home opener will be the first Arizona State game held at Mountain America Stadium in 281 days - signifying the official ushering in of a new era.
The Sun Devil faithful are typically asked to wear gold for the home opener, but nothing was made official in that department yet.
October 3: Maroon Monsoon vs. Baylor
This theme is fairly straightforward - all Sun Devil fans in attendance are asked to wear maroon for the game.
This contest is especially significant, as it marks the first home game in nearly a month, the team's Big 12 opener, and a rematch against the Bears after escaping Waco with a victory last season. Baylor QB DJ Lagway will potentially receive a rematch with ASU QB Cutter Boley as well to add another storyline layer - the former was at Florida last season.
October 10: Sun Devil Hall of Fame vs. Hawaii
This will be the rare game in which the Sun Devils take on a non-conference opponent in the midst of conference play - the more important area of focus is the date serving as an ushering in of new members to the Arizona State Hall of Fame.
October 24: Blackout vs. Kansas State
Kansas State is locked into a new era heading into the season under first-year head coach Collin Klein - this game absolutely has potential to be a tightly contested one despite the Sun Devils rolling into the season with an advantage on paper.
November 7: Family Weekend/Salute to Service vs. Colorado
Arizona State and Colorado are set to meet for the second consecutive season after the former earned a resounding victory on November 22.
Family weekend is a yearly tradition where family members of current Sun Devils make the trek out to Tempe, while it also coincides with the yearly honoring of military personnel.
November 21: Homecoming/Senior Game vs. Oklahoma State
Homecoming is much later in the calendar this time around compared to what it typically is - as it coincides with the final time that seniors will suit up in the maroon and gold.
Oklahoma State also has the potential to be a sneaky strong team in 2026, which makes this a matchup that has a chance to gain significance as the regular season moves on.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.