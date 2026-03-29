Arizona State Football Announces Theme Nights for 2026 Home Games

TEMPE -- Arizona State's 2026 football schedule is entirely unique in the recent history of the program.

The Sun Devils will only host one game in September, will play a non-conference game in the middle of October, and appear to be in-line to not host a ranked team for the first time in many years.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The uniqueness of the upcoming schedule still lends for much intrigue in the six-game home slate - especially considering the annual game themes that were brought back by the university.

September 5: Home Opener vs. Morgan State

The home opener will be the first Arizona State game held at Mountain America Stadium in 281 days - signifying the official ushering in of a new era.

The Sun Devil faithful are typically asked to wear gold for the home opener, but nothing was made official in that department yet.

Cutter Boley (#8 QB) during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

October 3: Maroon Monsoon vs. Baylor

This theme is fairly straightforward - all Sun Devil fans in attendance are asked to wear maroon for the game.

This contest is especially significant, as it marks the first home game in nearly a month, the team's Big 12 opener, and a rematch against the Bears after escaping Waco with a victory last season. Baylor QB DJ Lagway will potentially receive a rematch with ASU QB Cutter Boley as well to add another storyline layer - the former was at Florida last season.

October 10: Sun Devil Hall of Fame vs. Hawaii

This will be the rare game in which the Sun Devils take on a non-conference opponent in the midst of conference play - the more important area of focus is the date serving as an ushering in of new members to the Arizona State Hall of Fame.

Former ASU wrestler Anthony Robles reacts as he is announced during the 2022 Hall of Fame induction announcement during halftime at Sun Devil Stadium on Oct. 8, 2022. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

October 24: Blackout vs. Kansas State

Kansas State is locked into a new era heading into the season under first-year head coach Collin Klein - this game absolutely has potential to be a tightly contested one despite the Sun Devils rolling into the season with an advantage on paper.

November 7: Family Weekend/Salute to Service vs. Colorado

Arizona State and Colorado are set to meet for the second consecutive season after the former earned a resounding victory on November 22.

Family weekend is a yearly tradition where family members of current Sun Devils make the trek out to Tempe, while it also coincides with the yearly honoring of military personnel.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) hands off to running back Kanye Udoh (6) for a touchdown carry in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

November 21: Homecoming/Senior Game vs. Oklahoma State

Homecoming is much later in the calendar this time around compared to what it typically is - as it coincides with the final time that seniors will suit up in the maroon and gold.

Oklahoma State also has the potential to be a sneaky strong team in 2026, which makes this a matchup that has a chance to gain significance as the regular season moves on.