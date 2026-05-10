ASU Has Opportunity To Take Advantage of Impending CFP Reform

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils football program got the first taste of a bowl game with major national implications for the first time since the 1996 Rose Bowl, less than two years ago.

The heartbreaking 39-31 loss to Texas in the College Football Playoff in January of 2025 has set the benchmark for what Arizona State football can be in the future under head coach Kenny Dillingham, who has established himself as one of the elite coaches in college football in the early stages of his career.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham pose for photos before facing off in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, Arizona State's fortunes have an opportunity to further entrench themselves in the national conversation on a regular basis, as the CFP is likely to be expanded to a 24-team field for the 2027 season. Explore how this possible wrinkle benefits Arizona State below.

Expanded Playoff Benefits Arizona State

ASU Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham walks off the field after a 24-16 loss to the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The structure of the 24-team field is uncertain, as the SEC is pushing for a format that benefits its conference disproportionately, though 24 teams would likely result in at least three Big 12 programs being invited on a year-by-year basis.

This should greatly benefit Arizona State in the future, as Dillingham has positioned the Tempe-based program as a top-three entity in the league - alongside Texas Tech and Brigham Young.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Brigham Young Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State's success as a recruiting operation over the last two years should only continue to entrench them as a top-25-caliber team on a consistent basis, at the very least.

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sun Devils Still Have Opportunity To Make 12-Team Playoff in 2026

The 24-team field is at least one season away from taking effect, which means the 12-team arrangement that began in the 2024 season will continue through this season. Arizona State shouldn't be counted out as a threat to make the 12-team structure this season, as this is quite possibly the best opportunity for the Big 12 to send multiple teams.

Arizona State, Texas Tech, and BYU all have ceilings of a playoff squad in 2026, with the Sun Devils reaching their ceiling being heavily dependent on how the quarterback situation plays out - particularly if presumed starter Cutter Boley elevates the offense.

Arizona State quarterbacks Cutter Boley (8), Mikey Keene (12), and Cameron Dyer (13) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beyond Boley, the Arizona State roster as a whole possesses as much top-end talent as it has since 2021. Omarion Miller , Reed Harris, Owen Long, and Jarmaine Mitchell represent a crop of heralded prospects that have the ability to take the Sun Devils places that they haven't been in many decades.