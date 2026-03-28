Kenny Dillingham Discusses Excitement of Arizona State's Pro Day

TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke to media for roughly 12 minutes after the Sun Devils' Pro Day on Friday in anticipation of the NFL Draft, which is set to take place in less than one month.

Dillingham covered numerous bases during the availability, including how to build off of the positive momentum that is swinging their way, how 2026 players can learn from the alum of the program, and much more.

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrates with Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) after a touchdown drive against BYU during the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 23, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To watch the full availability, view below.

Sun Devil Alum Continue to Support One Another

Dillingham was clearly very enthused to see how strong the former teammates showed up for one another on Friday - namely when they were testing physical traits in the weight room.

"It just shows the connection. I mean, you could just feel the can this team had when they were in the weight room during the jumps, and you could feel the energy. And that's special, and that's what makes this group special. And it's just really fun to watch one last time, them coming together and competing and sad to see from my end, but it's really, really cool to watch as well."

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) with head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The sense of family and community between the players that are now heading to the NFL served as a driving force for the 2024 Big-12 title-winning team. Nothing appears to have changed since, even as the former teammates are likely to be playing in different cities as pros.

Dillingham's Major Advice for 2026 Team

Current Arizona State standouts, including DT C.J. Fite , QB Cutter Boley , WR Reed Harris, and many more were present at Pro Day.

Dillingham's advice that to the players that were present was quite pointed, especially considering many have designs of being in the same position this time next year.

Cutter Boley (#8 QB) during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Don't wait to put in the work. Like, you can't rush... You better start if you want to get to where you want to go... you're competing versus yourself to be the best version of yourself. And hopefully they came out here and they saw our guys, they saw the guys perform, and the guys who they saw perform... That's how I need to practice if I want to perform like that. People didn't just flip a switch. And so I hope they just learned that habits stay habits."

There are several Sun Devils that appear poised to be high draft picks in 2027 - including Harris, Omarion Miller, and Fite - but the group must remain focused in the months ahead before the 2026 regular season is fully ushered in.