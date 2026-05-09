Projecting Arizona State's Bowl Game Fate Before Fall Camp

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are coming off one of their most successful two-year stretches of the 21st century, as the program won 19 games and appeared in the College Football Playoff to close out the 2024 season.

Fourth-year head coach Kenny Dillingham is clearly intent on building on the success the Sun Devils have experienced under his tenure, but he now must do so with a largely new crop of players compared to previous iterations of the program.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham walks the field prior to a game against Arizona at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's never a suboptimal time to discuss where the Sun Devils can go in the season ahead, which is exactly what will be explored below.

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State's Bowl Fate Remains in Limbo

Brad Crawford of CBS Sports is relatively low on Arizona State's chances of being a legitimate contender in 2026, projecting the team will play in the Holiday Bowl against Virginia Tech.

To play devil's advocate, the Holiday Bowl is one of the premier bowl games that isn't CFP-related, which means Crawford does expect the Sun Devils to have a great season that extends beyond the over/under totals that place ASU's expected record at around 6-6.

Arizona State quarterbacks Cutter Boley (8), Mikey Keene (12), and Cameron Dyer (13) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are valid reasons to be skeptical about the upcoming team, including an unfavorable scheduling structure, a major roster reshuffle, and uncertainty at quarterback following Sam Leavitt's departure.

On the flip side, the skill position groups are now more well-rounded, the coaching continuity in place remains among the most entrenched in the Big 12, and the defense is deeper/more physical on paper to top it all off.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Our Prediction: Arizona State Not Yet Playoff Favorite, But on Right Track

Arizona State's schedule does no favors to them in 2026, as mentioned above - particularly the prospects of taking on Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Brigham Young, and Arizona all on the road, as well as Kansas in London. However, the structure of this roster offers greater malleability compared to the previous two campaigns, and presumed starting QB Cutter Boley absolutely has the ability to take ASU's offense to the next level.

At the end of the day, it's fair to say Arizona State isn't the favorite out of the Big 12, but they are certainly in the top tier of the league. Expect another push for a conference title after being in play to finish inside the top two in league standings heading into the final weekend last season.

ASU Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham leads his team onto the field to play against the Colorado Buffaloes at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 7, 2023. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

There's still room for Arizona State to grow, but it is on the right track.