Projecting Arizona State's Bowl Game Fate Before Fall Camp
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TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are coming off one of their most successful two-year stretches of the 21st century, as the program won 19 games and appeared in the College Football Playoff to close out the 2024 season.
Fourth-year head coach Kenny Dillingham is clearly intent on building on the success the Sun Devils have experienced under his tenure, but he now must do so with a largely new crop of players compared to previous iterations of the program.
It's never a suboptimal time to discuss where the Sun Devils can go in the season ahead, which is exactly what will be explored below.
Arizona State's Bowl Fate Remains in Limbo
Brad Crawford of CBS Sports is relatively low on Arizona State's chances of being a legitimate contender in 2026, projecting the team will play in the Holiday Bowl against Virginia Tech.
To play devil's advocate, the Holiday Bowl is one of the premier bowl games that isn't CFP-related, which means Crawford does expect the Sun Devils to have a great season that extends beyond the over/under totals that place ASU's expected record at around 6-6.
There are valid reasons to be skeptical about the upcoming team, including an unfavorable scheduling structure, a major roster reshuffle, and uncertainty at quarterback following Sam Leavitt's departure.
On the flip side, the skill position groups are now more well-rounded, the coaching continuity in place remains among the most entrenched in the Big 12, and the defense is deeper/more physical on paper to top it all off.
Our Prediction: Arizona State Not Yet Playoff Favorite, But on Right Track
Arizona State's schedule does no favors to them in 2026, as mentioned above - particularly the prospects of taking on Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Brigham Young, and Arizona all on the road, as well as Kansas in London. However, the structure of this roster offers greater malleability compared to the previous two campaigns, and presumed starting QB Cutter Boley absolutely has the ability to take ASU's offense to the next level.
At the end of the day, it's fair to say Arizona State isn't the favorite out of the Big 12, but they are certainly in the top tier of the league. Expect another push for a conference title after being in play to finish inside the top two in league standings heading into the final weekend last season.
There's still room for Arizona State to grow, but it is on the right track.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.