Kenny Dillingham Discusses Jordyn Tyson, Practice Habits, More
TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke to media for a third time this week following Arizona State's Wednesday practice ahead of Saturday's game against the Houston Cougars.
Dillingham discusses numerous topics, such as special teams performance, the status of star WR Jordyn Tyson, and much more.
To watch the full availability, view below.
Below is a partial transcript of Dillingham's talk with media on Wednesday.
On Wednesday Being Crucial Day of Practice
"Wednesday's a big walk day for us. Try to be physical at the beginning, and then, you know, walk for it at the end. So hopefully we'll be better there. From my perspective."
On Week of Practice
"I've been happy with practice. I've been happy with the physicality of practice. I've happy with the guys that are questionable, maybe not getting reps, you know, watching reps and being dialed in. So yeah, I'm excited. We got a good football team coming in here. We better. Doesn't matter who takes the field, you better be ready to strap it up and play sixty minutes of football."
On Jaren Hamilton, Receivers Stepping Up
"He had a good week, I think a bunch of people have to step up. And it can't just be him, you know, you can't just replace Jordyn Tyson with one person, right? So you got to have a group and a team effort to replace, you know, 10-15 yards at a time."
On Special Teams Play
"Yeah, I think our special teams experience have been juice. They've been amped. You know, you wish that you could just, like, flip a switch and be good at something. So does that mean hard work does not translate to success?
Hard work gives you the best opportunity to be successful. So I think this week, the way that we worked on special teams is going to give us the best opportunity to be successful. Is these two days enough to be successful. I don't know, right, but I know that we couldn't have worked harder. We couldn't have done more. So from that perspective, I'm excited to see that unit play."
On Tyson Aiding Receiver Room
"That's huge. I mean, the respect they have for him. I mean, you're around the top wide receiver goes football for the draft this year, anytime you're around that guy, that's something we better learn from, because there's not many of them. So you better soak in what he saying, and you better you better learn what he's telling you."
