How Should 2025 Arizona State Football be Remembered?
TEMPE -- The discourse surrounding the state of the Arizona State football program moving forward is sure to be based around how the 2025 season went.
Although the team posted an underwhelming 8-4 regular season record, there has been an undeniably special element that has developed over the last two seasons under Kenny Dillingham.
Dillingham was asked about how the 2025 team should be remembered in one word following Friday's 23-7 loss to Arizona - while he was unable to come up with a singular word, he did double down on the notion that his roster is entrenched as Sun Devils for life.
“They’re Sun Devils. They want to be Sun Devils, they chose to be Sun Devils. They're gonna be Sun Devils for life. I would just say they're Sun Devils, and they're good Sun Devils. They're one of the most fun teams that this fan base has seen in the last 30 years here. That's what it is. And we'll get wrapped up in the moment and I get it. It's the rivalry, I get it, it's the game you're supposed to win. Trust me, I know. But, like, man, these kids are Sun Devils, I'm so proud of them.”
What it Means to be a Sun Devil
The true definition of a "Sun Devil" is best summarized in Dillingham's words of "having more fun working harder than anyone in the country."
This extends to all levels of the program - from the star players such as Jordyn Tyson, to three-deep players such as Adama Fall that have shown up every single day and acted as professionals through all situations.
Standout performers such as Martell Hughes, Adrian "Boogie" Wilson and Raleek Brown entered the season as reserves - they all contributed to winning football through much of the campaign, even in the face of uncertainty.
Dillingham praised Tyson's drive to return from a hamstring injury that he suffered in the team's signature 26-22 victory over Texas Tech on October 18 - stressing that the star made it a point to return to show up for his team, especially when there was no personal advantage to him in making an effort to return.
The same will be the case next season, as receivers such as Jaren Hamilton will seek to take steps forward in the likely absence of Tyson, while cornerback Rodney Bimage Jr. will be thrust into an even more prominent role, as Keith Abney II is likely NFL bound in his own right.
There will be many changes personnel wise in the 2026 season - that is a certainty. What won't change is the culture that Dillingham has uplifted and kept afloat since taking over following the 2022 season.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!