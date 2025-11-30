Predicting What Draft Eligible Arizona State Stars Do Next
TEMPE -- The 2025 regular season is now in the rearview mirror for the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Kenny Dillingham's third regular season as head coach ended with a hapless offensive performance in a 23-7 defeat at the hands of the Arizona Wildcats.
Now, the Sun Devils await their ultimate bowl fate - which is set to be finalized next Sunday.
The question beyond replacing the outgoing senior class is as simple as - what will the draft eligible players decide regarding their respective futures?
ASU on SI explores three key players from the last two seasons - predicting if they will opt to be NFL-bound, or to return to school.
Jordyn Tyson: NFL Draft
The NFL has seemingly been within sights for the junior since this point last year.
Tyson's injuries that have piled up over the years have raised questions if he will be the first receiver off of the draft board in April, but this ends up being trivial in the end, as the Texas native is all but assured to be a first-round pick.
Arizona State fans should appreciate the contributions that the All-Big 12 talent has given over the last two seasons, and also should be invested in wherever his NFL home ends up being.
Keith Abney II: Draft
Abney's future is up in the air - as he wasn't honored during senior night festivities.
Ultimately, it feels as if it would be difficult to pass up the chance to be a day two - perhaps even day one - draft pick.
Abney's smaller frame compared to typical boundary corners is a slight concern, but the manner in which he plays, the consistent sticky coverage, and the general tenacity the junuor displays are all factors that should quell the concerns.
C.J. Fite: Remain in School
Fite's decision is perhaps the most challenging of the three, as his draft projections have little uniformity.
Some view the game-wrecking run stopper as a top 80 prospect in the draft, while others generally overlook the junior due to various reasons, including a lack of gaudy stats.
Anyone who has paid attention over the last two seasons knows that Fite has absolutely been instrumental in the Sun Devils' strong penchant for stuffing the run - that isn't accounting for the improved pass rush moves and other tweaks to his game.
Ultimately, the inclination here is to believe that the Texas native plays out his senior year as one of the instrumental leaders of a team that is retooling a significant amount in 2026.
