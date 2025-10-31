Explaining Why Kenny Dillingham Will Remain at Arizona State
TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham has built something truly special since taking over as head coach of the program following the 2022 season.
The 35-year old rebounded from a rough 2023 season and took his team to a Big 12 championship in their debut season as a member of the conference.
The elevated national profile has inevitably brought his name into conversations surrounding prominent head coach vacancies - including LSU and Penn State.
Dillingham has frequently shot down rumors and stated on Monday that this team is his sole focus - Arizona State on SI explores why he will remain in Tempe long-term below.
Dillingham Has Incredible Job Security at ASU
CBS Sports currently considers Dillingham as "safe and secure" in terms of his job security - and that is right where he should be.
The sheer ability to turn a program that was in perceived purgatory around as quickly as he did is enough to fall just short of a lifetime contract - that isn't an exaggeration either.
Dillingham is already an all-time great figure in the history of Arizona State athletics and he will be around as long as he desires to be.
This is Dillingham's Dream Job
Dillingham has built the program around honesty, consistency, and integrity - he has said that Arizona State is his dream job for years on end now.
This is a rare opportunity for a head coach to make good on their word - and it's difficult to see Dillingham break away from what he previously said, especially since his roots are back in Arizona after years of being on the move.
Don't be surprised to see the third-year head coach in Tempe long-term by choice.
The Legacy Dilemma
Legacy is a word that will always come up when coaching - it's something that every coach lives for.
In Dillingham's case specifically, he will likely have the opportunity to either become the single greatest coach in the history of Arizona State - exceeding even Frank Kush - or the chance to become another great coach in a long line of them with a blue blood level program.
This is admittedly a tricky road to walk down, but it would truly be difficult to envision Dillingham choosing the latter if ever presented the choice - even if money, resources, and other factors are more pronounced at the other destination.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on why the 2025 football team is at a crossroads following a loss to Houston here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!