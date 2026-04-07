Key Arizona State Basketball Concerns Ahead of Portal Opening
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TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at major topics surrounding the men's basketball program as the transfer portal opens on Tuesday morning.
Watch Today's Full Episode Below
Follow the topics discussed in the podcast below.
How Many Current Sun Devils Will Depart?
There are already three confirmed departures from the program - Kash Polk, Adante Holiman, and Marcus Adams Jr. are all expected to officially enter the portal to find a new collegiate home.
Other names that might join the three mentioned above include center Massamba Diop, guard Noah Meeusen, and G/F Vijay Wallace, as well as Dame Salane, who is also expected to depart, per knowledge that Arizona State on SI was given on an anonymous basis.
It is relatively encouraging that none of the core members of the 2025-26 roster have announced an intention to enter the portal - with Diop's social media post at the practice facility on Sunday night perhaps serving as a telling sign of his intentions.
Although retaining everyone is an ambitious feat to set out to accomplish, it's reasonable to believe that six or seven players will make a return to Tempe.
What Is Timeline for Scheduling Visits?
Things will likely be put in motion very quickly on Tuesday morning, as head coach Randy Bennett is likely to target former players under his tenure at St. Mary's to join the Sun Devil program.
Forward Paulius Murausksas, guard Mikey Lewis, wing Dillan Shaw, and center Andrew McKeever will all be reasonably likely to schedule visits to ASU - expect all of those to take place in the next several days if they come to fruition.
It's challenging to pinpoint when official commitments might surface, but if Bennett and his former players are aligned, it's reasonable to believe he will earn pledges within the week.
How Will New Assistants Play Into Process?
Arizona State has officially hired two assistant coaches to Bennett's staff: former Cal Baptist head coach Rick Croy and Joe Rahon, who both played for and coached with the 63-year old at Saint Mary's.
LSU assistant David Patrick is expected to join the Arizona State staff in an official capacity shortly as well. The combination of three battle-tested coaches to support Bennett is surely set to aid Arizona State's efforts to pull off a stellar one-year turnaround in Tempe.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.