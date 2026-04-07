Key Arizona State Basketball Concerns Ahead of Portal Opening

TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at major topics surrounding the men's basketball program as the transfer portal opens on Tuesday morning.

Watch Today's Full Episode Below

Follow the topics discussed in the podcast below.

How Many Current Sun Devils Will Depart?

There are already three confirmed departures from the program - Kash Polk, Adante Holiman, and Marcus Adams Jr. are all expected to officially enter the portal to find a new collegiate home.

Other names that might join the three mentioned above include center Massamba Diop , guard Noah Meeusen, and G/F Vijay Wallace, as well as Dame Salane, who is also expected to depart, per knowledge that Arizona State on SI was given on an anonymous basis.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) celebrates a shot against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It is relatively encouraging that none of the core members of the 2025-26 roster have announced an intention to enter the portal - with Diop's social media post at the practice facility on Sunday night perhaps serving as a telling sign of his intentions.

Although retaining everyone is an ambitious feat to set out to accomplish, it's reasonable to believe that six or seven players will make a return to Tempe.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett reacts after a play against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

What Is Timeline for Scheduling Visits?

Things will likely be put in motion very quickly on Tuesday morning, as head coach Randy Bennett is likely to target former players under his tenure at St. Mary's to join the Sun Devil program.

Forward Paulius Murausksas , guard Mikey Lewis, wing Dillan Shaw, and center Andrew McKeever will all be reasonably likely to schedule visits to ASU - expect all of those to take place in the next several days if they come to fruition.

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels guard Mikey Lewis (0) controls the ball during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

It's challenging to pinpoint when official commitments might surface, but if Bennett and his former players are aligned, it's reasonable to believe he will earn pledges within the week.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; California Baptist Lancers head coach Rick Croy looks on in the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How Will New Assistants Play Into Process?

Arizona State has officially hired two assistant coaches to Bennett's staff: former Cal Baptist head coach Rick Croy and Joe Rahon, who both played for and coached with the 63-year old at Saint Mary's.

LSU assistant David Patrick is expected to join the Arizona State staff in an official capacity shortly as well. The combination of three battle-tested coaches to support Bennett is surely set to aid Arizona State's efforts to pull off a stellar one-year turnaround in Tempe.