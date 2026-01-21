Key Arizona State Rotation Player Out For Fifth Straight Game

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (10-8, 1-4 Big 12) are seeking to get back into the win column on Wednesday night, as they welcome the West Virginia Mountaineers (12-6, 3-2) to Tempe.

The Sun Devils are coming off of losses to a pair of elite teams within the conference, while West Virginia is coming off of a victory over Colorado.

West Virginia will come into the game virtually entirely intact, as little-used center Abraham Oyeadier is the only player ruled out, while five Sun Devils are set to be out, including a key rotation player that last played on January 3.

More from Tuesday night's player availability report below:

OUT

G Adante’ Holiman

G/F Vijay Wallace

F Kash Polk

G Quentin McCoy

C Dame Salane

Holiman will continue to be out after he went into the season figuring to be a vital rotation piece. Head coach Bobby Hurley alluded to the fact that Holiman's elbow was on the mend following a team practice on December 5, but he has yet to be considered any closer to returning, at least per the player availability reports.

Wallace is out for the season after suffering a brutal leg injury in an exhibition contest against Texas A&M ahead of the start of the season, which has left a hole in Arizona State's wing rotation.

Salane is redshirting this season, something that Hurley confirmed during the same media availability on December 5. The former Spanish league player is waiting in the wings and developing in practice while the rest of the team pushes forward in pursuit of an NCAA tournament berth.

Adams Jr. is set to miss his fifth consecutive game after presumably suffering an injury in the January 3 loss to Colorado. The sophomore forward entered the season in a ramp-up from an offseason injury, and started to come along in the middle of non-conference play. There's little doubt that Arizona State needs Adams to make a return, and there is hope that he returns to action this weekend against Cincinnati.

On another note, guard Bryce Ford is set to be back for the third straight game after missing the loss to Brigham Young and the win over Kansas State. The junior guard has potential to return to the starting lineup in this game as well.

Arizona State- West Virginia is set to tip shortly after 7 P.M. MST and is set to be broadcast on Peacock.

