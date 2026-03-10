Arizona State Reveals Injury Report Heading Into The Big 12 Tournament

TEMPE -- The 16-15 Arizona State Sun Devils are mere hours away from taking on the 13-seed Baylor Bears in in the first round of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City on Tuesday morning.

This is one of the most consequential weeks in the recent history of the program, as head coach Bobby Hurley faces an uncertain future, and the Sun Devils still have an outside chance of reaching the 68-team NCAA tournament picture - this game against a team that ASU fell in a game in Waco in on February 21.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley against the Utah Utes at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hurley has done an admirable job over the course of 31 games despite pushing through a lengthy list of injuries that have been in the fray since October - that continued heading into Tuesday's game as of the reveal of the player availability report on Tuesday night.

OUT

Vijay Wallace

Adante Holiman

Quentin McCoy

Dame Salane

Kash Polk

Marcus Adams Jr.

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23), guard Maurice Odum (5) and forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) against the Colorado Buffaloes at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wallace and Holiman have been out since the preseason. The former suffered a season-ending leg injury in a late October scrimmage against Texas A&M, while Holiman suffered an elbow injury that hasn't progressed as hoped in the months that have passed since.

The hope is that MCoy, Salane, and Polk will redshirt/return for the Sun Devils next season, regardless of who the head coach is. Adams Jr. has been out for the last 17 games and is clearly not coming back this season. This development has been unfortunate and essentially ended up being a lost season for the sophomore.

QUESTIONABLE

Allen Mukeba

Mukeba remains listed as questionable, as he has over the last week-plus. The forward was injured late in the loss to TCU on February 24 and exited the win over Kansas on March 3 - he has played through numerous roadblocks over the last year as it relates to injuries. Mukeba revealed in a post-game press conference last month that he had undergone shin surgeries last summer that took him months to recover from - the fact that the graduate student has played in all 31 games this season is nothing short of incredible.

Point guard Moe Odum, shooting guard Bryce Ford, and forward Santiago Trouet have all battled through various injuries in recent weeks as well, but all three will be able to go in this major matchup.

Arizona State and Baylor are set to square off at 9:30 AZT on Tuesday morning, with ESPN+ set to broadcast the game.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23) reacts against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

