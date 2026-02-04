Key Stats and Trends to Know for Arizona State-Utah

TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils (11-11, 2-7 Big 12) are seeking to end a two-game losing streak on Wednesday night against the last-place Utah Utes (9-12, 1-7) at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

The two teams serve as a duo of struggling squads - largely due to inconsistent defensive efforts, although potent offenses have gifted a level of hope for both.

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) looks over at the officials during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key Numbers, Trends to Follow Heading into Game

Arizona State ranks 65th in offensive rating and 127th in defensive rating per the KenPom model as of Tuesday. This categorizes ASU as an above average offensive team and as a defensive unit that has room for improvement.

Utah ranks 73rd in offensive rating and 235th on defense in the same metric. The Utes' defense has been their undoing on numerous occasions this season despite a dynamic scoring duo in Terrence Brown and Don McHenry.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State's lone true road win on the season was an 83-76 triumph over Hawaii on November 20 ahead of the Maui Invitational.

1: The number of Big 12 wins Utah has to this point of the season. Utah's lone win came in an 82-79 triumph over TCU on January 17.

36.6: Utah's three-point mark as a team, which ranks fifth in the conference. Brown and McHenry account for much of the success from behind the arc, while Kendyl Sanders has shot over 41% from three-point range in his freshman season.

2.0: The block volume that freshman center Massamba Diop averages this season - this places the former Spanish league standout top three in the Big 12 in the category.

3: Players on Arizona State's roster that average double digit scoring figures. Point guard Moe Odum leads the team (17.1), while Diop (13.5), and Anthony "Pig" Johnson accompany him in what is a balanced effort.

15: The total combined Big 12 wins that the programs share since joining the league in 2024. Utah's eight victories during the 2024-25 season lead the charge.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) against the Arizona Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State and Utah ultimately head into this game as two of the highest scoring squads in the conference, while both also enter with subpar defenses - the final result will be something to watch.

The Sun Devils and Utes are set to take on one another at 7:00 P.M. MST, with the game set to be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

