Kristian Ingman Positively Assesses Arizona State's Coaching Staff

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have built up one of the very best transfer portal classes during the 2026 cycle over the last three weeks, with the program signing a trio of four-star players in what has potential to be the best class that head coach Kenny Dillingham has secured in four tries.

Part of this equation has been tight end Kristian Ingman - a native of Reno, Nevada who proved to be a productive player for the Portland State Vikings last season as both a receiver and special teams standout.

Local media personality Brad Denny had a sit-down conversation with Ingman earlier in the week, with much of the discussion being centered around what drew the former Portland State standout to Tempe.

Ingman Praises ASU Coaching Staff

There wasn't any room for interpretation when the incoming tight end was asked what truly drew him to Tempe - the staff that Dillingham has assembled clearly played a massive role.

"Coach (Jason) Mohns definitely sparks me coming here. I love the way that he loved the way that he recruited man. He felt very personal. And basically told me how it is, told me I got a shot, told me I got to work at it, told me, told me that there's more than just the recruiting part, not the money. I was just happy to be invited, honestly."

I got to speak with damn near everybody, from offensive side, defense side, from the recruiting side, the the GA Josh (Omura). I mean, GM, Josh, they're all just great people, and they're very inviting on my visit."

Arizona State tight end coach Jason Mohns watches his tight ends during a practice at the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on Aug. 19, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mohns has become one of the most acclaimed members of the staff, as he went from becoming one of the most accomplished head coaches in Arizona high school football history to developing a position group that hadn't been of great importance within the program for some years prior.

Ingman joins Tulane transfer Anthony Miller, as well as returning players in the 6'6" AJ Ia and senior Khamari Anderson in what is one of the deepest position groups on the roster heading into the new season.

The praise given to Omura is worth noting as well, as the Director of Recruiting and Player Personnel has seemingly been elevated into a de-facto general manager role. The GM has been instrumental in identifying unheralded talent that played integral roles in the Sun Devils winning the Big 12 in 2024, as well as securing 19 wins over the last two seasons.

The 2026 Arizona State season is set to open up on September 5, when the team welcomes Morgan State to Tempe.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils tight end AJ Ia (14) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

