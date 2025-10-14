Status of Arizona State Running Back Moving Forward Revealed
TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils were dealt some major blows in Kenny Dillingham's weekly press conference Monday following the 42-10 loss to Utah.
Among the major announcements was Dillingham ruling senior LG Ben Coleman and LB Zyrus Fiaseu out for the season, while he also confirmed that star safety Xavion Alford will continue to be out moving forward. This - coupled with around-the-clock intrigue on the status of QB Sam Leavitt - took attention off some interesting wording surrounding the status of RB Kyson Brown.
The head coach began by answering a question framed around Brown going from being listed as questionable to off the injury report in a relatively short lapse of time.
"Yeah, he probably should have been on the injury report. Like from we thought he was flying the entire way. He kind of tweaked it, obviously the rain and having an ankle, that was something that, like, he practiced all week, so he was fine, but there it was, like, man, that's not the best move for him. I don't really have much to say with that, but because he was cleared practicing..."
Dillingham subsequently went on to explain that Brown's status will be monitored moving ahead in what appeared to be a non-committal manner.
- "So yeah, maybe I don't know exactly what he should have been listed on, because he was available in the game, though, like, he could have played in the game. We just didn't play him in the game, just we he was at. But he definitely was available."
- "So maybe he shouldn't have done this. I don't know. That's an availability report. So he was available. So I don't know where you where that guy comes right from that perspective, but he definitely was available. Moving forward, we're going to address if he's going to be available moving forward."
Brown has yet to gain traction in the Sun Devil backfield since injuring his ankle in the first quarter of the loss to Mississippi State - the junior sat out of the win over Texas State and failed to make much of an impact in the first two conference games.
Arizona State on SI briefly explores the implications of this development below.
What Brown's Potential Absence Means for Arizona State
- Firstly, this likely clears the way for Raleek Brown to be the lead back for the foreseeable future. The USC transfer has averaged over six yards per carry this season and has proved to be a great all-around back in his own right.
- K. Brown and Kanye Udoh will likely battle for snaps once the former is able to consistently return to action. The former flashed significantly in the season opener against Northern Arizona in which 145 all-purpose yards were gained, while the latter had a great showing against Mississippi State.
- Leavitt and/or Jeff Sims might be challenged more with a running back room that has an uncertain hierarchy or is less deep than it should be.
