Arizona State's Running Back Hierarchy Unclear Heading into Bowl Game

TEMPE -- Arizona State is heading into the final game of the 2025 season - a merciful ending to an 8-4 regular season campaign, depending on who is asked.

Although many spots on the field are in limbo as far as who will and will not participate in the December 31 game against Duke, one that hasn't been a focus is the running back group.

ASU offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo was asked how they are planning to approach the game from the backfield - it appears as if a committee is in play when the time comes.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"You know, right now, it's kind of similar how we've kind of been doing there's been some, too many roles. I mean, as far as, like with Kanye and Man Man (Demarius Robinson) being able to jump in there, they've kind of already been in the pool, managing those guys... I mean, we jumped in a couple different personnel settings being able to put for all those guys to get some get some reps right now.

I mean, for right now, you're two practices, two practices. You know, I think, being able to sit down and go through these guys, through some kind of re-engaged and refocused offense, I think Connie's in a good job. They've been excited about it, being able to see it sits been out there a little bit more, hopefully."

The Raleek Brown Question

The junior back and former USC standout wasn't present at practice on Tuesday.

His 2025 season was comprised of over 1,300 total yards - displaying explosiveness, patience as a rusher, receiving ability out of the backfield, and proving to be a willing blocker in the process.

ESPN's Matt Miller previously reported that Brown's NFL draft stock has risen by the week, so it's entirely possible that the junior becomes the next Arizona State back to reach the next level.

The Kyson Brown Question

Arizona State running back Kyson Brown (1) watches reps during a practice inside the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on Aug. 12, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The junior returned to practices after missing much of the season in response to an injury suffered early in week two against Mississippi State.

Dillingham didn't sound too optimistic that the standout would progress to the point of making a game return within the next three weeks, but the 2026 plans remain unchanged.

What "Others" Can Step Up?

Kanye Udoh, Demarius "Man Man" Robinson, and even Jason Brown Jr. project as players that should receive work in the game, although none of the three appear to be in-line for an overwhelming carry share.

