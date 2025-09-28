Arizona State LB Emerges in Victory Over TCU
TEMPE -- The Arizona State football program was dealt a blow on Thursday night, when key rotation linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu was ruled out after previously being listed as probable during the week.
Enter Martell Hughes - a sophomore out of San Diego who has flashed in significant ways prior to the victory over TCU.
While Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook are frequent on the field in DC Brian Ward's typical two-linebacker sets, there is an obvious need for rotation during the game.
The sophomore delivered in the most crucial point of the game - playing Ward's disguised coverage on the final drive of the game to perfection. Hughes intercepted star TCU quarterback Josh Hoover with only 44 seconds remaining in the game - allowing the Sun Devils to run the clock out and open Big 12 play with a 2-0 mark.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham heaped praise on Hughes and the growth he has shown in the preceding months - even labeling the linebacker as a major contributor to the team on a regular basis in 2026.
- "He just has, I mean, he goes to work every day. He's Barrett honors. He's a smart person. He's mature. We talked about it, you know, we're watching the Cardinals game last night, and me him and Keyshawn. And we were like, hey, you know, tell next year you're the dude. He's like, man, we're gonna be young. Where are you? And Keyshawn was like, you're gonna be a junior. It's not young. You're not the classmate. That's how fast this goes. So I mean, even though he's young, I mean, he's growing up in front of our eyes. And that's what is awesome about college football."
While Elliott and Crook are the leading guys in the season at hand, both are set to complete their eligibility following the season - the potential for Hughes to fully come into his own come 2026 is in the making in LB coach A.J. Cooper's core.
