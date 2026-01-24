Why West Virginia Loss Signals Harsh Reality for Arizona State

Arizona State’s 75–63 loss to West Virginia on Wednesday night felt different from other losses this season. It wasn’t just another defeat in Big 12 play, and it was a moment where reality finally set in for the Sun Devils and their head coach, Bobby Hurley.

Arizona State could not have started the game much better. The Sun Devils jumped out to a 26–13 lead and looked confident on both ends of the floor. The offense was flowing, shots were falling, and the home crowd had reason to believe this could finally be a turning point.

Jan 10, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley with center Massamba Diop (35) against the Kansas State Wildcats in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That confidence didn’t last.

West Virginia slowly chipped away at the lead, and just before halftime, a deep three-pointer gave the Mountaineers momentum and a lead they would never give back.

From that point on, Arizona State unraveled. The Sun Devils were outscored 40–26 in the second half as their offense completely stalled.

West Virginia Mountaineers guard Amir Jenkins (2) closes in on Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23) on Jan. 21, 2026, at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hurley’s Honest and Concerning Words

After the game, Bobby Hurley delivered one of the most honest and troubling postgame interviews of his tenure.

He admitted that his voice is not reaching the team and that the group no longer feels as connected as it did earlier in the season.

“Things that we might draw up on a board in a huddle don't get executed sometimes because there isn't a commitment to listening, and uh, we lack discipline in terms of listening to what some of the things that I'm trying to get across to the people.”

“So my voice is not working for this group, and it's uh that was a great example of it.”

Jan 10, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley reacts against the Kansas State Wildcats in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Most concerning was his admission that the “light at the end of the tunnel” is not very bright. That is not something Hurley has ever said publicly before.

“show you the light and the tunnel. It's hard to see a lot of light. I love the group though. This group is far different than some other teams that I've had”

Instead of focusing on missed calls or small mistakes, he zoomed out and spoke about the season as a whole, and it sounded like a coach who knows how difficult the road ahead truly is.

A Season That Never Found Stability

This season was supposed to be different.

Hurley tried a new approach by building a deeper roster and relying on balance instead of star power.

Early on, it worked. Arizona State looked organized, competitive, and confident.

Over the last month, though, injuries, inconsistency, and tough competition have exposed the flaws.

Players have been in and out of the lineup, chemistry has suffered, and the offense has gone cold far too often. The West Virginia game showed just how fragile this team has become when things stop going their way.

Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) is pressured by West Virginia Mountaineers guard Honor Huff (3) on Jan. 21, 2026, at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Home Court No Longer an Advantage

Another troubling trend is the lack of a true home-court advantage. Desert Financial Arena no longer feels like a place opponents fear.

Arizona State has now lost multiple home games this season, and the energy that once defined big nights in Tempe has faded.

That decline reflects the state of the program, uncertainty, frustration, and a fan base struggling to hold onto hope.

Now or Never

At 1–5 in Big 12 play, Arizona State is running out of time. The upcoming game against Cincinnati feels like a must-win if there is any chance of reviving the season. Without a turnaround soon, this year risks becoming one defined not by potential, but by what went wrong.