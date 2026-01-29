Prized Arizona State Recruit Makes College Decision

TEMPE -- Did Kenny Dillingham, Marcus Arroyo, and Hines Ward have done it yet again as a collective recruiting entity for the Arizona State Sun Devils?

The Sun Devils fell short of a commitment from a local four-star prodigy in wide receiver Zerek Sidney (Desert Edge, Goodyear) - who opted to commit to former Pac-12 foe Washington over ASU and SEC power Oklahoma to stay close to home for his collegiate career.

Sidney failed to continue the trend of both elite wide receivers eyeing the program in lieu of Jordyn Tyson's rise to potential top-10 pick status in the upcoming NFL draft, as well as the potential culmination of years of concerted efforts by Dillingham to keep blue chip talents in-state.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sidney was the first 2027 "golden ticket" recipient from Dillingham to make a decision, and it appears as if Washington won out in the end due to a prolonged effort from Jedd Fisch's staff.

Where Does ASU Go From Here?

The Sun Devils are already in a strong spot at the wide receiver position, as Ward will roster Boston College transfer Reed Harris for at least this next season - if not 2027 as well - while also reeling in Washington transfer Raiden Vines-Bright. Derek Eusebio and Jaren Hamilton are explosive playmakers that have multiple years of eligibility remaining in their own right.

As far as recruiting at the position goes, the Sun Devils landed a commitment from four-star Nico Bland in December - which is a strong start towards building a sustainable future at a position that also features returning underclassmen in Uriah Neloms, Harry Hassmann, and Cory Butler Jr.

There's still work to be done as far as the big-picture goes for ASU as well, especially considering that the other five "golden ticket" recipients have yet to choose a college destination. The headliners of the movement are Basha RB Noah Roberts and OT Jake Hildebrand - both of which are four-star prospects that recently won another Arizona state title.

Nearly a year remains until the late window for class of 2027 prospects to officially lock in commitments, so there is undeniably an ample amount of time for things to transpire - in the meantime the 2026 Sun Devils are already putting in work to gear up for spring practices in anticipation of a challenging season ahead.

The season is set to officially begin on September 5 with a home contest against Morgan State.

