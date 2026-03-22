Major Takeaways From Day 2 of Arizona State Spring Football

TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at key aspects of Saturday's spring practice, including what OC Marcus Arroyo had to say in media availability.

To listen to today's podcast, view below.

Below are key things that head coach Kenny Dillingham had to say following practice.

"Yeah, obviously they were out here today. They got pro day on Friday, so next Friday. So I'm excited to gather there and watch them, you know, live out their dream. And it's cool to have those guys want to come back and be a part of it. Brock Osweiler was out here yesterday. Different eras. So like just to get former Sun Devils back out here, back in."

Dillingham was asked what it meant to have several program alumni show up to practice. Keith Abney II, Jordyn Tyson, Justin Wodtly, and several others were present, while former QB Osweiler was around on Friday. This is an obvious sign of a culture shift paying off in the long term, as former players are as bought in as ever now.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (DB01) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Dillingham has continued to be open about changing the structure of practices and continues to acknowledge that there is an adjustment period involved with the changes.

"But you know, (Jessiah) McGrew early in practice and unbelievable start to practice. Had a great deflection, had a great interception, so no some guys have flash and evaluating. I know we're changing the structure of practice as far as the segment length."

The praise that McGrew received is substantial as well. The sophomore safety enjoyed an incredible first season in college at FIU and is now poised to carve out a sizable role in a very talented DB room.

Cutter Boley (#8 QB) during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillingham then went on to discuss returning athlete Clayton Smith, who is expected to receive reps at wide receiver this season, as well as potentially playing off of the edge.

"Yeah, he's got to learn the playbook. He got here so late, you know, he's still learning it, but he is a big body guy that makes contested catches. He's doing a pretty good job for being over there for two weeks."

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dillingham's praise of Colorado transfer Omarion Miller is worth mentioning as well.